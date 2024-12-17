HouseWorks Introduces Payor HUB: Next-Gen Tech Portal to Enhance Care Coordination and Drive Quality in Home Care

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HouseWorks Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading personal care services companies, proudly announces the launch of Payor HUB, the next evolution of its proprietary HouseWorks HUB technology platform. Payor HUB is designed to transform care coordination for home and community-based care entities, providing key performance insights and fostering collaboration between HouseWorks and its payor partners.

Building on the success of the HouseWorks HUB, a technology platform that streamlines workflows, enables scalable operations, and revolutionizes KPI management across the Company, Payor HUB extends these capabilities to Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and other care coordination networks. Payor HUB empowers payors with actionable insights into shared consumer data, including Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), hospitalization alerts, start-of-care notifications, and key compliance metrics, facilitating more efficient audits, better visibility into the home for MCOs, and most importantly, better quality care for consumers.

“Payor HUB is more than just technology – it’s the natural next step in our commitment to transparency and excellence in care delivery,” said Mike Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks. “By leveraging the powerful capabilities of the HouseWorks HUB, this platform ensures our payor partners have the same data and insights that we have, while fostering trust and collaboration.”

“We’re excited about the opportunities Payor HUB offers. Timely point-of-care data and start-of-care notifications will enhance care coordination between our organizations,” said Lisa Gurgone, CEO of Mystic Valley Elder Services. “Our hope is that giving our team access to Payor HUB will streamline coordination efforts and improve visibility into daily care activities. Ultimately, we expect Payor HUB to enhance the quality of care for the consumers we serve.”

Key Highlights of Payor HUB:

Near-Real-Time Data Access: Near-real-time updates on caregiver and consumer statistics, services trends, point-of-care insights, and caregiver capacity by region

Customizable Dashboards: Tailor the interface to focus on specific metrics and KPIs that matter most to your organization

Seamless Communication: Facilitate timely communication between HouseWorks and care coordination teams to address concerns and adjust care plans proactively

Compliance Insights: Access critical compliance data points to streamline auditing processes and maintain regulatory alignment and visibility

Enhanced Reporting Tools: Create comprehensive reports to analyze trends and outcomes, empowering payors to optimize their care strategies





By delivering these features, Payor HUB equips payors with the tools needed to oversee and support managed populations effectively, ensuring a shared focus on providing timely, quality care delivery.

This launch marks a milestone in HouseWorks’ mission to leverage technology to transform home-based care. By extending the capabilities of the HouseWorks HUB to payor networks, Payor HUB sets a new standard for collaboration, transparency, and accountability in the home care industry.







About HouseWorks



For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of dependable in-home care. HouseWorks’ proprietary BetterCare at Home (TM) approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of its caregivers as it helps seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving consumers across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania.

About Mystic Valley Elder Services:

Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency located in Malden, MA, that provides essential home and community-based care and resources to older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield, and Winthrop, regardless of their income level. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals for seniors. For more information, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.



