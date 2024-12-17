CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Olivier Gavalda appointed Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Press Release

Montrouge, 17 December 2024

APPOINTMENT

Olivier Gavalda appointed Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Met on 17 December 2024, the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A., chaired by Dominique Lefebvre, and on the basis of the opinion of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, has appointed Olivier Gavalda as Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A. He will take up his position following the General Shareholders’ Meeting of 14 May 2025.

The transition within the General Management of Crédit Agricole S.A. will be organised in the coming months.

Biography

Olivier Gavalda has spent his entire career at Crédit Agricole. He joined Crédit Agricole du Midi in 1988 where he successively held the positions of Organisation Project Manager, Branch Manager, Training Manager and finally Head of Marketing. In 1998, he joined Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France as Regional Director, then in 2002 he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Sud Rhône-Alpes, in charge of Development and Human Resources. In 2007 he became Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Champagne-Bourgogne. In 2010, he joined Crédit Agricole S.A. as Head of the Regional Banks Division and then in 2015 he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the Development, Customer and Innovation Division. In 2016, he became Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France. Olivier Gavalda has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A. in charge of Universal Bank since November 2022.

Olivier Gavalda holds a master’s degree in Econometrics and a DESS (post-graduate diploma) in organisation/computing from Arts et Métiers.

