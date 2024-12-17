Designer Jayne Pierson Wows Celebrities and Fashion-Lovers With Poolside Journey to Welsh Otherworld During Art Basel Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art Basel Miami has a stellar reputation for connecting people to the art world with its amazing beachside booths, but British Fashion Council designer Jayne Pierson set the city abuzz poolside with her magical blend of art, fashion, Welsh heritage and mythology. Her SS25 London Fashion Week collection, “The Gates of Annwn” attracted celebrities, fashion editors, influencers and industry insiders to her show on Saturday, December 7, at the Sagamore Hotel, presented in collaboration with the Government of Wales, Visitwales.com, and go-to-market partner nuForj.

“Jayne innovatively merges art and fashion in a way I have never seen before,” said R&B icon Al B. Sure!, who attended her event and is planning a future collaboration with the designer. The globally celebrated recording artist wrote the ‘90s hit Poison, made famous by Bell Biv DeVoe, which has become an anthem for many people in the fashion industry.

Al B. was particularly taken with a look from the collection that made its world debut in Miami. The “Kandinsky Coat” applied a digital art printing technology to fashion for the first time. Arius Technology’s data capture platform is typically used by world-class museums in art restoration projects. Pierson captured and integrated elements of Wassily Kandinsky’s 1925 painting “Swinging” printed on premium leather. The abstract art piece conveys a sense of freedom from the real world that aligns with the magical Welsh themes of the other looks shown.

“We take a lot of pride in having developed the most sophisticated Art Data Model in the world combining Artificial Intelligence with over 100 million data points for capturing the brushwork of a painting and replicating its surface in extraordinary detail. Seeing what a world-class fashion designer like Jayne can do with the result from a famous masterpiece made this a memorable evening,” said Arius Technology Co-Founder and CEO Paul Lindahl.

Pierson’s Annwn collection takes you on a magical journey to a Welsh otherworld, the abode of Rhiannon, the goddess of rebirth, the moon and fertility. The collection symbolizes rebirth and empowerment and combines modernity with timelessness. The garments crafted from gold technical chiffons, black taffetas, Nappa and shearling - hard meets soft resulting in a sensuous feeling. All garments are made with ethically sourced end-of-roll fabrics and hand-crafted in Pierson’s West Wales studio. Models for Jayne’s show were provided by top modeling agency Next Management – Miami.





“I believe in creating beautiful, bespoke garments that are timeless and empower the person wearing them – it’s the opposite of ‘fast fashion,’” Pierson said. “It’s so well aligned with Welsh storytelling and its characters, people, myths and legends. Truly eternal.”

Pierson and nuForj are working with the Welsh government to promote Wales as a fashion and tourism destination.

“Jayne epitomizes the way in which Wales is innovative yet grounded in so many fascinating stories and traditions, so it’s now being rediscovered,” said Rudy N. Vogel, Managing Principal of nuForj. “I think people will love what they learn about Welsh progressiveness in design and craftsmanship.”

Jayne Pierson

Award-winning (ASVOFF) Jayne Pierson has aimed for circularity and transparency through stylistic longevity and a quality over quantity, re-use ethos. Her focus is on creating ethically minded ‘slow’ fashion that celebrates craftsmanship and explores fashion in a socially responsible way. Jayne Pierson’s focus is on commissions and producing truly individual pieces made to client specifications. As a go-to designer for stylists looking for unique pieces, Jayne Pierson specializes in creating performance clothing for musicians, dressing celebrities and clients for events, and producing specially commissioned garments and accessories for photo shoots and films.

Al B. Sure!

Al B. Sure! is the Executive Chairman of the Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition 501c3 @Transplants4All, and the Principal Lead of Health Equity and Innovation for the Council on Black Health in America @Council_BH whose entertainment career spans nearly four decades as a globally celebrated multi-platinum recording artist, singer, songwriter, producer, author, syndicated radio and host of TheAlBSurePodcast.com. He has an extensive list of prominent awards including several RIAA certified multi-Platinum albums, multiple Grammy nominations, Dick Clark’s American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards and the inaugural Quincy Delight Jones Jr. “Sony Innovators” award and still going strong in 2024.

He’s a significant part of developing the “soundtrack of a generation” as the 1st #1 R&B @Billboard and 1st platinum artist on Andre Harrell’s UpTown/Universal Records, and his work with artists such as Usher, JODECI, Faith Evans, David Bowie, Michael McDonald, Al Green, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Richie Sambora, child prodigy Tevin Campbell and his mentor Quincy Jones has solidified his legacy as a “musical force of nature” in the history books.

nuForj

nuForj is a boutique consultancy and advisory firm specializing in advanced manufacturing technologies and market insertion strategies. The firm provides clients with expert guidance on leveraging advanced technologies, including 3D printing, robotics, AI, generative design, the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the Metaverse. These capabilities enable clients to explore alternative revenue streams, expand fabrication capacities, and optimize project and program management to seize new market opportunities.

Arius Technology

Arius Technology is based in Vancouver, Canada and is an innovator in the intersection of art, technology and data. The company offers the most advanced scanning capabilities available for conservation, documentation, replication and visualization of art. The digital master file can also be tokenized in the blockchain, enabling the direct linking of NFTs to physical art.

Government of Wales

Wales is part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK), with a population of around 3.1 million. Wales cherishes its past, lives well in the present, and plays its part in constructing a better future — for people and planet. Wales loves to share its unique culture with the world, through creativity, stories and songs, ancient and new, in the languages of Wales – Welsh and English. As depicted in Jayne’s ‘Annwn’ collection, we have an intriguing history of respecting and embracing mythical storytelling in Wales. Our Welsh myths and legends, the timeless magic of The Mabinogion - a book of legendary tales of Wales – continue to inspire our creatives, thinkers and doers today. The timeless magic of The Mabinogion | Wales.com

Press Contact: Aaron Pearson

aaron@pearsonconsulting.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a4817e4-445d-451a-b17a-20a7b62bc99b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c77a7f80-fa98-4b2e-abc8-1bcd3c947afd