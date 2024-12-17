Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market Report 2024-2029: Clean Label and Natural Ingredients Trends Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market was valued at USD 92.62 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 129.26 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.85%.

Increased awareness of the importance of digestive health and overall well-being has led consumers to seek products that can improve gut health. Prebiotic ingredients are recognized for their potential to enhance digestive health, which drives demand for prebiotic-fortified products. Food and beverage manufacturers are continually innovating and creating products with prebiotic ingredients to cater to changing consumer preferences and demands. This innovation fuels market growth.

Prebiotic ingredients can be incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage products, including dairy, bakery, beverages, and snacks. Their versatility and applicability drive market growth. The availability of prebiotic-fortified products in retail stores, supermarkets, and online marketplaces has made them more accessible to consumers, leading to increased demand.





Key Market Trends

Clean Label and Natural Ingredients



Consumers in Saudi Arabia are becoming more conscientious about the products they consume. They want to know what goes into the products they buy, and clean label products with natural ingredients provide this transparency. The clean label trend aligns with the broader health and wellness movement, where consumers seek products that support their well-being. Natural prebiotic ingredients are often seen as a part of a healthier diet. Many consumers are actively avoiding artificial additives, preservatives, and sweeteners. Prebiotic ingredients sourced from natural sources, such as chicory root or acacia gum, resonate with this preference.



For instance, NUTRAFLORA L95-S soluble prebiotic fiber is scientifically proven to enhance gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. This gentle yet highly effective prebiotic is an excellent source of fiber. Derived from non-GMO cane sugar (sucrose), NUTRAFLORA L95-S offers a sweetness profile similar to sugar but with fewer calories, making it an ideal ingredient for reducing sugar in product formulations. Clean label products often cater to individuals with dietary restrictions, including those who require allergen-free or gluten-free options.



Natural prebiotic ingredients are often free from common allergens. The clean label trend extends to the sustainability and ethical practices of companies. Consumers may favor products made with environmentally friendly and socially responsible practices. Organic prebiotic ingredients are gaining popularity as consumers look for products that are grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.



Organic certification aligns with the clean label trend. Products with natural prebiotic ingredients typically involve minimal processing, which appeals to consumers who want foods that are less refined and closer to their natural state. Companies often prominently feature clean labels and natural claims on their product packaging and in marketing materials to attract consumers who value these attributes. The trend toward artisanal and locally sourced products, which are often associated with clean label and natural ingredients, is growing in Saudi Arabia.



Segmental Insights

Type Insights



In 2023, the Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market largest share was held by Polydextrose segment and is predicted to continue expanding over the coming years. Polydextrose is a soluble fibre and is known for its prebiotic properties. It can serve as a source of prebiotic fibre, promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Its functional properties make it a valuable ingredient in the development of products designed to enhance gut health. If polydextrose had received regulatory approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) or was recognized as safe for use in food and dietary supplements, this would boost its adoption in the market.



Polydextrose can be incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage products, including baked goods, dairy, beverages, and confectionery. This versatility allows manufacturers to add prebiotic benefits to a variety of products. Polydextrose can help improve the taste and texture of certain food products while providing prebiotic benefits. This makes it an attractive choice for formulators seeking to create products that are both palatable and health-promoting. If there is a growing awareness among consumers in Saudi Arabia regarding the importance of gut health and prebiotics, this can drive the demand for products containing polydextrose. Scientific studies and research supporting the health benefits of polydextrose as a prebiotic may have contributed to its popularity and market share.



Regional Insights



The Northern & Central region dominates the Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market in 2023. The northern and central regions of Saudi Arabia, including cities like Riyadh (in the central region) and Jeddah (in the western region), are densely populated urban centers. Urban populations often have greater access to and demand for a wider range of food products and dietary supplements, including those containing prebiotic ingredients. These regions are also more economically developed compared to some other parts of the country.



Higher levels of income and purchasing power can lead to increased consumption of health and wellness products, including prebiotic-fortified foods and supplements. Urban areas often have better access to healthcare facilities and are more exposed to health awareness campaigns. This can lead to a higher level of awareness about gut health and the benefits of prebiotic ingredients. The central and northern regions of Saudi Arabia have well-developed retail and distribution networks, making it easier for companies to reach consumers with their prebiotic products.



Key Market Players

Kerry Group

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co..

Frieslandcampina Saudi Arabia

Middle East Foods Solutions Company

Fonterra (Saudi New Zealand Milk Company)

Dupont Saudi Arabia

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $92.62 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $129.26 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Type:

Oligosaccharides

Polydextrose

Inulin

Others

Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Source:

Roots

Grains

Vegetables

Others

Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Bacterial Activity:

Bifidobacteria

Lactic Acid Bacteria

Others

Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Functionality:

Gut Health

Bone Health

Cardiovascular Health

Weight Management

Immunity

Saudi Arabia Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

