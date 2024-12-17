Online Education Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033, Featuring Profiles of Anthology, McGraw-Hill Education, Stride, TAL Education Group and 2U

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Education Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online education market reached a value of nearly $55.6 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.30% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $55.6 billion in 2023 to $160.3 billion in 2028 at a rate of 23.60%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.22% from 2028 and reach $474 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased consumer preference for online education, strong economic growth in emerging markets and rising internet penetration. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include data privacy concerns.



Going forward, the increasing deployment of 5G technology, rising digital transformation, increased penetration of smartphones and laptops and increasing urbanization will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the online education market in the future include high cost of online courses.

The online education market is segmented by category into primary and secondary supplemental education, higher education, test preparation, reskilling and online certification, and language and casual learning. The primary and secondary supplemental education market was the largest segment of the online education market segmented by category, accounting for 34.51% or $19.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the reskilling and online certification segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online education market segmented by category, at a CAGR of 26.62% during 2023-2028.



The online education market is segmented by device into laptop, mobile, and personal computer. The laptop market was the largest segment of the online education market segmented by device, accounting for 43.39% or $24.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the mobile segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online education market segmented by device, at a CAGR of 26.39% during 2023-2028.



The online education market is segmented by end user into academic, corporate, and government. The academic market was the largest segment of the online education market segmented by end user, accounting for 56.02% or $31.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the corporate segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online education market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 25.00% during 2023-2028.



The online education market is segmented by technology into mobile e-learning, learning management system, application simulation tool, rapid e-learning, podcast, and virtual classroom. The mobile e-learning market was the largest segment of the online education market segmented by technology, accounting for 29.86% or $16.6 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the mobile e-learning segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online education market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 26.41% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the online education market, accounting for 33.35% or $18.5 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the online education market will be Asia-Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 28.80% and 24.06% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Africa, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 23.99% and 22.74% respectively.



The global online education market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 15.22% of the total market in 2023. Blackboard Inc (now Anthology Inc.) was the largest competitor with a 2.29% share of the market, followed by McGraw-Hill Education Inc. with 2.29%, Stride Inc. with 2.20%, TAL Education Group with 1.56%, 2U, Inc. with 1.36%, Edureka Technologies Pvt Ltd. with 1.35%, Coursera Inc. with 1.14%, Udemy Inc. with 1.12%, VIPKid International Inc. with 1.01% and LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com) with 0.88%.



The top opportunities in the online education market segmented by category will arise in the test preparation segment, which will gain $31.9 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the online education market segmented by device will arise in the mobile segment, which will gain $43.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the online education market segmented by end user will arise in the academic segment, which will gain $58.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the online education market segmented by technology will arise in the mobile e-learning segment, which will gain $37 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The online education market size will gain the most in the USA at $25.6 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for online education market include focus on revolutionizing virtual classrooms with interactive learning environments, introducing diverse courses for aspiring students, launching innovative online undergraduate programs, developing new learning and training solutions to bridge the skills gap, expanding online learning platforms into business education and innovative technology advancements such as customizable assessment solutions to increase profitability in the market.



Player-adopted strategies in the online education market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities by developing new product solutions and enhancing business operations through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the online education companies to focus on enhancing engagement through interactive learning, focus on expanding course diversity to enhance accessibility, focus on launching flexible, skill-oriented programs, focus on developing comprehensive learning solutions, focus on expanding online learning platforms, focus on innovative assessment solutions, focus on reskilling and online certification segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution channels, focus on competitive pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital marketing, focus on strategic partnerships to expand promotional reach and focus on targeting corporate users in online education.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider online education market; and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

Category: Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education; Higher Education; Test Preparation; Reskilling and Online Certification; Language and Casual Learning

Device: Laptop; Mobile; Personal Computer

End User: Academic; Corporate; Government

Technology: Mobile E-Learning; Learning Management System; Application Simulation Tool; Rapid E-Learning; Podcast; Virtual Classroom

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 327 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $474 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Major Market Trends

Revolutionizing Virtual Classrooms With Interactive Learning Environments

Introduction of Diverse Courses For Aspiring Students

Launch of Innovative Online Undergraduate Programs

New Learning and Training Solutions To Bridge the Skills Gap

Expansion of Online Learning Platforms in Business Education

The Role of Customizable Assessment Solutions in Online Learning

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Blackboard Inc (now Anthology Inc.)

McGraw Hill Education Inc

Stride Inc

TAL Education Group

2U, Inc

Other Major and Innovative Companies

Edureka Technologies Pvt Ltd

Coursera Inc

Udemy Inc

VIPKid International Inc

LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com)

Chegg

Skillsoft Corporation

Duolingo

Instructure Holdings Inc

Pearson Education

Byju's (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)

Pluralsight

Aptara Inc

MasterClass Inc

Unacademy

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Adda247 Acquired PrepInsta

360training Acquired Compliance Training Online (CTO)

Savvas Learning Company Acquired Pointful Education

Innova Capital Acquired Tutore Group

D2L Inc Acquired H5P Group

Sdui Acquired FoxEducation

Accenture Acquired Udacity

Academic Partnerships Acquired Wiley's online program business

BibliU Acquired Texas Book Company

IU International University of Applied Sciences Acquired University of Fredericton (UFred)

Physics Wallah Acquired Knowledge Planet

Noodle Acquired Hubble Studios

GoStudent Acquired Studienkreis

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc Acquired Shanghai Jinhuiercheng Technology Co. Ltd

Sovereign Fund of Egypt Acquired Selah El Telmeez

Class Technologies Inc Acquired Anthology

UOL EdTech Acquired Qulture. Rocks

Savvas Learning Company Acquired Rubicon Publishing

Sandbox & Co Acquired PlayKids

Byju's Acquired GeoGebra

Clarivate Plc Acquired ProQuest

VK Acquired Uchi Group

Unacademy Acquired Kreatryx



