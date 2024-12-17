Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Industry Forecast Report to 2028: Integrated and Scalable Core Lab Solutions Driving Transformational Growth

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Industry, Global, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis examines the global clinical chemistry and immunoassay sector, accounting for the highest share in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. This type of lab-based testing analyzes body fluids (usually blood, urine, or saliva) using integrated/standalone analyzers and a wide range of assays/panels, among other solutions and services to support the diagnosis and treatment of human health.



While clinical chemistry instruments and tests target different chemicals in body fluids to evaluate health and the clinical management of patients, immunoassay instruments and tests measure the presence or concentration of analytes in biological liquid by using the binding of antibodies to antigens to identify and measure certain substances. This competitive analysis examines IVD companies that provide a broad menu of clinical chemistry and immunoassay systems, including instruments and consumables.

Key end-user verticals comprise hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions. The sector is segmented by applications, including cancer/oncology, cardiac, diabetes, infectious, and others, for market revenue estimations and forecasts. The study also identifies four growth opportunities that build on trends, maximize the economic potential, and sustain value.

Key Growth Opportunities

Sepsis IVDs

Neurology IVDs

Routine Testing

Integrated Analyzers

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Sector

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Industry

Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Sector Ecosystem

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator: Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Sector

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application Areas

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator: Cancer

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Cardiac

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Diabetes

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Infectious Diseases

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Others

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3c8us

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.