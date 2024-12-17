Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the appointment of Director

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Company”) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that, at the ordinary meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors of Banco Itaú Chile (the “Bank”) learned and accepted the resignation of the independent director Mr. Pedro Samhan Escándar, which will be effective on March 31, 2025.

In addition, on this same date, the Board of Directors of the Bank has appointed Mr. Kevin Cowan Logan as his replacement and also as independent director as of April 1, 2025, who will remain in office until the next Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, in which the final appointment will be made.

The Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

