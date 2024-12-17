Specialty Alumina Market Opportunities and Strategies Report to 2033, Featuring Profiles of Almatis, Alteo Alumina, Hindalco Industries, Huber Engineered Materials and AluChem

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Alumina Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty alumina market reached a value of nearly $2.8 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.36% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.4 billion in 2028 at a rate of 4.10%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2028 and reach $4.3 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the steady expansion of the automotive industry, expansion of the oil and gas industry, growth in demand for electronic products and increased investment in infrastructure projects. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include high cost of production and economic uncertainties or downturns.



Going forward, the increasing industrialization across various sectors, increasing urban populations, growing construction activities, growth of the chemical industry, growth in renewable energy sector and growing aerospace & defense industry will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the specialty alumina market in the future include the lack of awareness regarding the diverse applications and availability of substitute materials.

The specialty alumina market is segmented by type into standard calcined alumina, tabular alumina, white fused alumina, medium soda calcined alumina, low soda alumina and other types. The standard calcined alumina market was the largest segment of the specialty alumina market segmented by type, accounting for 35.68% or $996.31 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the low soda alumina segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the specialty alumina market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 4.70% during 2023-2028.



The specialty alumina market is segmented by application into ceramics, abrasives and polishing, catalyst and other applications. The ceramics market was the largest segment of the specialty alumina market segmented by application, accounting for 42.86% or $1.19 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the catalyst segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the specialty alumina market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 4.73% during 2023-2028.



The specialty alumina market is segmented by end-user industry into automotive, aerospace, chemical, industrial and other end-use industries. The automotive market was the largest segment of the specialty alumina market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 30.13% or $841.32 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the aerospace segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the specialty alumina market segmented by end-user industry, at a CAGR of 5.58% during 2023-2028.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty alumina market, accounting for 55.21% or $1.54 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the specialty alumina market will be North America and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.96% and 5.56% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.70% and 4.44% respectively.



The global specialty alumina market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 60.59% of the total market in 2023. Almatis GmbH was the largest competitor with a 24.17% share of the market, followed by Alteo Alumina with 7.83%, Hindalco Industries Limited with 7.40%, Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation) with 5.55%, AluChem Inc with 3.38%, BASF SE with 3.16%, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) with 2.71%, Nabaltec AG with 2.25%, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc with 2.20% and Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd. with 1.94%.



The top opportunities in the specialty alumina market segmented by type will arise in the standard calcined alumina segment, which will gain $227.51 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the specialty alumina market segmented by application will arise in the ceramics segment, which will gain $273.63 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the specialty alumina market segmented by end-user industry will arise in the automotive segment, which will gain $210.1 million of global annual sales by 2028. The specialty alumina market size will gain the most in the USA at $154.22 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the specialty alumina market include focus on introduction of new specialty alumina brands to enhance performance in advanced ceramics applications, investments in specialty alumina production capacity to address rising market demand for innovative products, strategic partnerships and acquisitions among major players to enhance product offerings, expansion of specialty alumina grinding capacities to meet rising demand in semiconductor and battery sectors and establishment of advanced alumina refinery facilities to meet growing demand for high-quality aluminum products.



Player-adopted strategies in the specialty alumina market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through new investments to expand production facilities.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the specialty alumina companies to focus on advanced ceramics applications, focus on high-performance sectors, focus on the semiconductor and battery sectors, focus on advanced refinery facilities, focus on low soda alumina segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions, focus on the catalyst segment and focus on the aerospace segment.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider specialty alumina market; and compares it with other markets.

7 Special Alumina Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples



8 Major Market Trends

8.1 Introduction of New Specialty Alumina Brands To Enhance Performance in Advanced Ceramics Applications

8.2 Investments in Specialty Alumina Production Capacity To Address Rising Market Demand For Innovative Products

8.3 Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Among Major Players To Enhance Product Offerings

8.4 Expansion of Specialty Alumina Grinding Capacities To Meet Rising Demand in Semiconductor and Battery Sectors

8.5 Establishment of Advanced Alumina Refinery Facilities To Meet Growing Demand For High-Quality Aluminum Products



Specialty Alumina Market, Regional and Country Analysis



24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

24.1 Momentive Technologies Acquired Sibelco's Spherical Alumina and Silica Business

24.2 Vibrantz Technologies Acquired Micro Abrasives Corporation

24.3 MYTILINEOS Acquired IMERYS Bauxites

24.4 Norsk Hydro Acquired by Alumetal

24.5 UMS Group Acquired Alteo



25 Opportunities and Strategies

25.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

25.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

25.3 Growth Strategies



