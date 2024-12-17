New Year, New You! Take Advantage of Waves Tantra’s Holiday Offering

Marin County, CA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tantra is something that not many people know much about, and what they do know, is oftentimes highly misunderstood. It is a spiritual practice that is said to increase the healing of one’s sensuality, body, spirit, and relationships and has existed for millennia. Waves Tantra is a modern approach to traditional tantra, that coaches people to open their senses to refocus energies and the natural flow of themselves.

With the new year approaching, many will resolve to find peace and harmony in 2025. Waves Tantra is excited to help clients achieve their goals by offering a 15% holiday discount extending through January 31 next year. Not only will a tantric massage help you achieve wellness in the upcoming year; but the savings are nice too!

Leela, the owner of Waves Tantra, was born and raised in Germany. She spent time in an ashram in India studying meditation and body-oriented therapies such as Rebalancing Massage, Shiatsu, Counseling, and Neo Tantra. While in India, she also dabbled in the teachings of Rebirthing, Energy & Chakra Work, Emotional Release, and Body Energy Reading. Leela took her expansive knowledge to develop her sensual artistry and has been helping clients as a Tantrika; including energy work and tantric massages in the Bay Area.

The benefits of practicing tantra are many including being more authentically yourself, feeling more deeply rooted in your body, acquiring empowerment and joy, and for some, healing from trauma and sexual tensions. For those looking for a new awakening in the New Year, Waves Tantra might be the answer!

The best part about Waves Tantra is that Leela offers many different modalities to her clients. Whether you want to work with a partner, have a private session, or feel more comfortable in a remote setting, there is a class to suit your needs. She also offers Tantra Coaching for those who want to go deeper into healing and transforming themselves and their relationships.

If you or someone on your holiday list could use some healing in 2025, Waves Tantra might be the ticket. If you sign up now, you can enjoy savings that will last well into the new year. Make this year a new-you one by connecting your body and spirit with the guidance of Leela from Waves Tantra while the savings last!

Attachment