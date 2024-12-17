Applied Optoelectronics Filed a Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Accelight Technologies, Inc. (ATI)

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (“AOI”) (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it has filed a complaint for patent infringement against Accelight Technologies, Inc. (ATI) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No.: 3:24-cv-09041.

The complaint, filed December 13, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that at least the ATI 100G QSFP28 LR4, ATI 400G QSFP-DD SR8, ATI 100G QSFP28 CWDM4, ATI 400G QSFP-DD FR4, and ATI 400G QSFP-DD DR4 infringe one or more of the asserted Applied Optoelectronic, Inc. (AOI) optical transceiver patents.

“AOI filed this lawsuit because we believe ATI is infringing several of our key optical transceiver patents. AOI has invested significantly in research and development and will continue to enforce its IP rights against alleged infringers to protect those rights,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In the complaint, AOI is seeking monetary damages from ATI and a permanent injunction.

About Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

