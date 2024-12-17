Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Hurst, Texas in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

HURST, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Adkins Park , is coming soon to Hurst, Texas. This new community will include a refined collection of single-family homes located at Precinct Line Road and Doppler Court in Hurst. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2025.

Showcasing one- and two-story single-family homes on expansive 70-foot home sites, Toll Brothers at Adkins Park offers spacious, open-concept floor plans ranging from 3,089 to over 4,940+ square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, modern architecture, and outstanding options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Anticipated pricing starts in the $1,000,000s.





“Our new Toll Brothers at Adkins Park community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established Hurst area and the highly desirable Keller Independent School District,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “Surrounded by every convenience including local shopping and dining, top schools, and popular recreation opportunities, Toll Brothers at Adkins Park will epitomize luxury living.”

Homeowners in the community will enjoy easy access to the nearby Cotton Belt Trail offering 13 miles of hiking and biking. The community is located just 20 minutes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it convenient for frequent travelers. Children in the community will have the opportunity to attend schools in the highly acclaimed Keller Independent School District, including Liberty Elementary, Keller Middle School, and Keller High School.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Adkins Park, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/DFW .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d067a325-806f-4db6-af40-5ef6930a48c6

