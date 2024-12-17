F&M Bank Announces Retirement of Eugene Burkholder from Board of Directors

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) announces the retirement of Eugene Burkholder from its Board of Directors, effective December 17, 2024. Mr. Burkholder has served as an independent director on F&M’s Board since March 2012, contributing over a decade of dedicated leadership and expertise that has been pivotal to the Bank’s growth.

“The Board extends its heartfelt gratitude for Gene’s years of service and unwavering commitment to the Bank,” said F&M’s Chairman Andrew Briggs. “His leadership has been an inspiration, and his legacy will continue to guide the Bank’s efforts in serving its customers and communities. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Following Mr. Burkholder’s retirement, his position on the Board will not be replaced, and the Board will continue with 11 members.

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

