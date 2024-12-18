Southwestern Law School’s Parris Academy for Excellence in Law & Leadership Welcomes Inspiring Guest Speakers

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwestern Law School’s newly established Parris Academy for Excellence in Law & Leadership kicked off its inaugural year with a series of thought-provoking and inspiring presentations from three distinguished guest speakers: celebrated trial attorney R. Rex Parris ‘80, world traveler and entrepreneur Cassie De Pecol, and former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean. These events reflect the Academy's mission to cultivate leadership skills and advance excellence in legal practice among Southwestern students.

The Academy, funded by Southwestern alumnus R. Rex Parris and his wife Carrol, is designed to develop the next generation of lawyer-leaders. The curriculum is built on six pillars: communication and persuasion, ethics and professionalism, strategic thinking and innovation, decision-making and problem-solving, team building and conflict resolution, and cultural competency. The first three events provided students with insights to deepen their understanding of and skills related to three pillars.





R. Rex Parris on Persuasion

R. Rex Parris, one of the country’s most successful trial lawyers and Mayor of Lancaster, CA, focused on the art and science of persuasion. Drawing from decades of courtroom experience and research, Parris demonstrated how attorneys can effectively use storytelling, emotional intelligence, and strategic thinking to influence judges and juries. His presentation underscored the importance of authenticity and preparation in crafting compelling legal arguments.





Cassie De Pecol on Multicultural Competency Through Travel

Cassie De Pecol, a record-breaking traveler and entrepreneur, brought a global perspective to the Academy with her talk, Global Mindset for Client Success: Gaining Multicultural Competency Through Travel. De Pecol’s experiences visiting every country in the world as a young, solo traveler informed her insights into cross-cultural communication, empathy, and adaptability—qualities essential for lawyers in today’s interconnected world.





John Dean on Ethics in Leadership

In a powerful and candid presentation, John Dean, former White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon, shared his reflections on ethics and accountability in legal and political leadership. Drawing on his experiences during the Watergate scandal, Dean emphasized the importance of integrity in the legal profession, speaking truth to power, and the long-lasting impact of ethical choices.





A Commitment to Excellence

The Parris Academy’s speaker series exemplifies Southwestern Law School’s commitment to preparing students for leadership in a complex and evolving legal landscape. These engaging presentations are part of the Academy’s broader curriculum, which also includes hands-on workshops and a capstone leadership project.

“Each speaker challenged our students to think critically about what it means to be a leader in the legal profession,” said Darby Dickerson, President and Dean of Southwestern Law School. "The Parris Academy embodies our mission to cultivate leaders who are adept in legal advocacy and grounded in integrity and innovation. Our first speakers have set the tone for a transformative experience that will prepare our students to lead with impact and authenticity."

