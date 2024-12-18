KYVERNA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kyverna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KYTX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's offering documents issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on February 8, 2024 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 7, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kyverna was in possession of adverse data related to one of its ongoing trials. The Company’s lead product was negatively impacted by the undisclosed adverse data, which made the trends and disclosed results in the offering documents misleading. The Company’s discussion of risk factors failed to adequately describe the risk of it withholding clinical data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kyverna, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

