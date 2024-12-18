WM TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating WM Technology, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against WM Technology on October 17, 2024 with a Class Period from May 25, 2021, to September 24, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of WM Technology have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) WM Technology’s monthly average user metrics (MAUs) were severely inflated for years; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of WM Technology, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

