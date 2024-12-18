NBPE Announces November Monthly NAV

 | Source: NB Private Equity Partners Limited NB Private Equity Partners Limited

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

St Peter Port, Guernsey     18 December 2024

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 30 November 2024 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (30 November 2024)

  • NAV per share was $27.51 (£21.64), a total return of 0.7% in the month
  • Year to date NAV TR of 1.4%
  • 1.1% uplift from Q3 2024 private company valuations relative to Q2 2024, based on valuation information received to date (~99% of fair value)
  • $30 million investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors in November 2024
  • $275 million of available liquidity at 30 November 2024

As of 30 November 2024YTD1 Year3 years5 years10 years
NAV TR (USD)*
Annualised		1.4%2.8%(3.1%)
(1.0%)		70.7%
11.3%		174.8%
10.6%
MSCI World TR (USD)*
Annualised		22.3%28.4%30.6%
9.3%		83.9%
13.0%		174.7%
10.6%
Share price TR (GBP)*
Annualised		(3.3%)(2.7%)0.4%
0.1%		71.8%
11.4%		219.1%
12.3%
FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*
Annualised		10.7%15.7%25.5%
7.9%		32.2%
5.7%		81.1%
6.1%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 30 November 2024

NAV performance during the month driven by:

  • 0.3% NAV increase ($4 million) from the receipt of private company valuation information
  • 0.5% NAV decrease ($6 million) from negative FX movements
  • 1.1% NAV increase ($14 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 7% of portfolio fair value)
  • 0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

Realisations from the portfolio

  • $168 million of realisations received year to date, driven by Action, Cotiviti and previously announced sales of Melissa & Doug, FV Hospital and Safefleet as well as sales of public stock and continued realisations from the legacy income investment portfolio

$275 million of total liquidity at 30 November 2024

  • $65 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available

Four new investments completed in 2024; $104 million invested in 2024 in new and follow-on investments

  • $25 million invested in FDH Aero, a leading parts distributor to the aerospace and defense industry
  • $38 million invested into two U.S. healthcare businesses, Benecon and Zeus
  • $30 million investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors, a financial services firm
  • $11 million of additional new and follow on investments

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 November 2024 was based on the following information:

  • 9% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 November 2024
    • 7% in public securities
    • 2% in private direct investments
  • 90% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2024
    • 89% in private direct investments
    • 1% in private funds
  • 1% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2024
    • 1% in private direct investments

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations        +44 (0) 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason        NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com  

Kaso Legg Communications        +44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman        nbpe@kl-communications.com
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 30 November 2024)

Company NameVintageLead SponsorSectorFair Value ($m)% of FV
Action20203iConsumer68.45.2%
Osaic2019Reverence CapitalFinancial Services62.74.8%
Solenis2021Platinum EquityIndustrials61.34.7%
BeyondTrust2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT45.63.5%
Branded Cities Network2017Shamrock CapitalCommunications / Media40.23.1%
Monroe Engineering2021AEA InvestorsIndustrials38.22.9%
Business Services Company*2017Not DisclosedBusiness Services38.12.9%
GFL (NYSE: GFL)2018BC PartnersBusiness Services37.72.9%
True Potential2022CinvenFinancial Services32.72.5%
Staples2017Sycamore PartnersBusiness Services31.62.4%
Kroll2020Further Global / Stone PointFinancial Services31.42.4%
Marquee Brands2014Neuberger BermanConsumer31.22.4%
Mariner2024Leonard Green & PartnersFinancial Services30.02.3%
FDH Aero2024Audax GroupIndustrials29.12.2%
Fortna2017THLIndustrials28.72.2%
Viant2018JLL PartnersHealthcare27.22.1%
Stubhub2020Neuberger BermanConsumer26.52.0%
Agiliti2019THLHealthcare25.31.9%
Benecon2024TA AssociatesHealthcare25.11.9%
Engineering2020NB Renaissance / Bain CapitalTechnology / IT24.51.9%
Solace Systems2016Bridge Growth PartnersTechnology / IT24.41.9%
Addison Group2021Trilantic Capital PartnersBusiness Services23.81.8%
Constellation Automotive2019TDR CapitalBusiness Services23.41.8%
AutoStore (OB.AUTO)2019THLIndustrials23.31.8%
Excelitas2022AEA InvestorsIndustrials22.81.7%
Qpark2017KKRTransportation22.21.7%
USI2017KKRFinancial Services22.21.7%
Auctane2021Thoma BravoTechnology / IT21.91.7%
CH Guenther2021Pritzker Private CapitalConsumer20.21.6%
Renaissance Learning2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT19.71.5%
Total Top 30 Investments    959.4 73.6%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography% of Portfolio
North America78%
Europe21%
Asia / Rest of World1%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Industry% of Portfolio
Tech, Media & Telecom23%
Consumer / E-commerce20%
Industrials / Industrial Technology17%
Financial Services15%
Business Services12%
Healthcare8%
Other4%
Energy1%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Vintage Year% of Portfolio
2016 & Earlier10%
201719%
201815%
201914%
202012%
202116%
20225%
20232%
20247%
Total Portfolio100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $509 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader’s Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of 30 September 2024.

1 Based on net asset value.

Attachment


Attachments

November 2024 NBPE Factsheet vF