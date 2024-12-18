WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 December 2024, 09:45 EET

WithSecure Corporation – New incentive plans 2025–2027 for management and key employees of WithSecure Corporation, based on company’s share-based long-term incentive schemes

Performance Share Plan (PSP) 2025–2027

In 2020, WithSecure Corporation (formerly F-Secure Corporation) took into use a share-based long-term incentive scheme, based on which the Board of Directors can decide on annually commencing Performance Share Plan (PSP). Each plan includes a maximum of three-year performance period. The scheme was announced for the first time on 12 February 2020.

The Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation has decided, based on the PSP scheme, on a new Performance Share Plan for the years 2025–2027. The new plan, PSP 2025–2027, will commence in 2025 and the performance criterion for this plan will be composed of two target components: WithSecure Elements Company segment’s annual revenue growth as percentage and adjusted EBITDA as percentage of revenue. WithSecure is targeting to reach a sum of the components that exceeds 30 for full year 2027.

If the performance target set for PSP 2025–2027 is fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of share rewards to be paid in the first half of 2028 is approximately 5,000,000 shares. This number of shares represents a gross earning, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld, and the remaining net value is paid in shares to the key employees participating in the plan.

The plan is offered to the management and selected key employees of WithSecure, based on a decision of the Board of Directors. If the individual’s employment with WithSecure terminates before the payment date of the share reward, the individual is not, as a main rule, entitled to any reward based on the plan.

Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2025–2027

In 2020, WithSecure Corporation (formerly F-Secure Corporation) took into use a Restricted Share Plan (RSP) as complementary share-based long-term incentive scheme. Board of Directors can decide on annually commencing incentive plans. Each plan includes a maximum of three-year restriction period. The RSP structure is targeted to individually selected key employees of WithSecure Corporation. The scheme was announced for the first time on 29 September 2020.

The Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation has decided, based on the RSP scheme, on a new Restricted Share Plan for the years 2025–2027.

The aggregate maximum number of shares which may become payable based on RSP 2025–2027 in the first half of 2028 is 250,000 shares. The amount of shares represents gross earnings, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld, and the remaining net value is paid to the participants in shares. If the individual’s employment with WithSecure terminates before the payment date of the share reward, the individual is not, as a main rule, entitled to any reward based on the plan.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



