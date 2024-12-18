Oatly Announces Further Progress on its Asset-Light Supply Chain Strategy

MALMÖ, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced the closure of its Singapore facility in the Europe & International segment. This action aligns with the Company’s asset-light supply chain strategy and is expected to improve the Company’s future cost structure and reduce future capital expenditure needs.

Jean-Christophe Flatin, Oatly’s CEO, commented: “Over the past two years, our supply chain teams have done a good job at improving utilization, efficiency, and reliability while also finding solutions to enable us to gradually expand capacity when needed to support our growing business. These actions have led to strong service rates and improved gross margins. Additionally, our prior decision to separate our Greater China business from the rest of the Asian business has enabled us to increase our local focus and competitiveness, which has led to significant improvements in the health of our Greater China segment.”

He continued, “We expect that the action we are announcing today will capitalize on those collective improvements and further strengthen our ability to ensure that we have the right amount of capacity, when we need it, while being efficient with our capital and costs. We also expect the continued simplification of our operations to enable us to sharpen our focus on execution as we drive toward consistent, structural profitable growth and ultimately deliver on our Company’s mission. On behalf of the entire Oatly team, I want to express my deep gratitude to the team at the Singapore plant for the work they have done over the years.”

Closure of Singapore Facility

As part of the Company’s ongoing evaluation of its Asian supply chain network, the Company has decided to close its manufacturing facility in Singapore, subject to any applicable lender approvals. The facility is part of the Europe & International segment. Following the closure of the facility, the expected growth in the segment’s Asia-Pacific region will be supported by the segment’s existing facilities in Europe. These actions are expected to further increase capacity utilization of the European factories within the Europe & International segment.

As part of the closure of the Singapore facility, the Company expects to incur non-cash impairment charges of approximately $20 to $25 million in the fourth quarter 2024. In addition, the Company estimates restructuring and other exit costs will result in $25 to $30 million of net cash outflows through 2027, after taking into consideration anticipated proceeds from selling certain equipment. The Company expects to accrue for these costs in the fourth quarter 2024.

The closure of the facility is expected to improve the Company’s future cost structure and reduce future capital expenditure needs. The Company will discuss additional details on its fourth quarter earnings call in early 2025.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com.

