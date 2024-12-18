Synaptics Democratizes Edge AI at CES 2025 with Astra AI-Native Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA), a provider of AI-enhanced IoT solutions, will showcase its AI-Native processing and intelligent connectivity offerings at CES 2025. While AI is infused throughout its entire sense, process, and connect portfolio for the IoT, the company will specifically demonstrate how its purpose-built hardware and open-source software democratize and accelerate the development of Edge AI applications across consumer, enterprise, and industrial markets.

Visit Synaptics' private suite in the Venetian Hotel, Level 2 Exhibitor Suites, Bellini Ballroom #2105, to see its full interactive demos for Edge AI, wireless, audio, touch, biometrics, PC, mobile, and automotive. For an appointment, email press@synaptics.com .

The heart of Synaptics CES presence will be the Synaptics Astra™ IoT platform, a scalable embedded compute and open-source software solution that is power, performance, cost, and space optimized for multimodal Edge AI workloads. Designed to remove barriers in a fragmented development landscape, Astra is supported by the Machina Foundation Series development kit and the AI Developer Zone. This combination is designed to empower teams to seamlessly integrate AI features into IoT Edge devices and create innovative and personalized context-aware experiences for end users.

Synaptics’ Veros™ Seamless Intelligent Connectivity portfolio of Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, Zigbee®, Thread, Matter, and GPS systems on chip (SoCs) complements the processing platform and will be spotlighted this year. Veros encapsulates decades of field-hardened technology and IoT connectivity expertise and is characterized by high performance, interoperability, coexistence, power efficiency, and bill of materials integration.

The latest Synaptics innovations in audio, mobile, PC, touch, biometrics, video interface, and automotive innovations will also be demonstrated.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at CES, contact your local sales rep or email press@synaptics.com.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is leading the charge in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As the go-to partner for the world’s most forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

