Dunnage Air Bags Market Insights and Forecast to 2030: Automotive and Electronics Industries are Increasingly Adopting Dunnage Air Bags for Load Securing

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dunnage Air Bags - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dunnage Air Bags was estimated at US$538.3 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$653.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Dunnage Air Bags Market such as Bulk-Pack, Inc., Green Label Packaging (GL), Millwood, Inc., North Coast Plastics, Inc., Shippers Europe and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the dunnage air bags market is driven by several factors, including the rise in global trade, the booming eCommerce sector, and the increased focus on cargo safety and sustainability. The rapid expansion of eCommerce has led to a surge in cross-border and domestic shipments, creating a greater need for secure packaging solutions like dunnage air bags to protect goods during transit. Additionally, the automotive and electronics industries, which require the transportation of sensitive and high-value goods, are increasingly adopting these air bags for load securing.



Another significant driver is the focus on minimizing product damage and reducing transportation losses, which has prompted logistics companies to invest in high-quality dunnage air bags. Moreover, the increasing adoption of eco-friendly practices by manufacturers to align with consumer expectations and regulatory demands is further propelling market growth. This focus on innovation and compliance ensures the dunnage air bags market continues to evolve, meeting the growing demands for efficient, sustainable, and reliable cargo stabilization solutions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Kraft Paper Material segment, which is expected to reach US$320.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Poly-Woven Material segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $146.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $132.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Dunnage Air Bags Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 47 companies featured in this Global Dunnage Air Bags market report include:

Bulk-Pack, Inc.

Green Label Packaging (GL)

Millwood, Inc.

North Coast Plastics, Inc.

Shippers Europe

Stopak India Pvt. Ltd.

Thor Air Suspension Pty Limited

TruckPro, LLC

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $538.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $653.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Dunnage Air Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Transportation Solutions

Growth in Global Trade and Shipping Volumes

Adoption of Sustainable and Recyclable Dunnage Air Bags

Technological Innovations in Air Bag Materials and Valve Systems

Expansion of E-commerce and Logistics Sectors

Rise of Customized Dunnage Solutions for Specific Applications

Greater Focus on Reducing Damage During Transit

Integration of IoT for Real-Time Monitoring of Dunnage Air Bags

Increasing Use of Lightweight Air Bags for Fuel Efficiency in Transportation

Growth in Cross-Border Trade Leading to Higher Demand for Securing Cargo

Surge in Adoption of Reusable Dunnage Air Bags for Sustainability

Increasing Demand in Automotive and Electronics Shipping

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33kgpe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment