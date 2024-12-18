Carbon Footprint Industry Assessment and Business Forecast, 2024-2030: Challenges and Pitfalls for Companies Adapting to Climate Action

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Carbon Footprint was estimated at 32.9 billion tonnes in 2023 and is projected to account for 31.6 billion tonnes by 2030, registering a CAGR of -0.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 5.2 billion tonnes in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at 0.6% CAGR to reach 12.8 billion tonnes by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Carbon Footprint Market such as CarbonEES, Carbon Footprint Ltd., Dakota Software Corporation, EnergyCAP, LLC., ENGIE Impact and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How are Market Dynamics and Regulatory Standards Shaping the Carbon Footprint Management Market?



The carbon footprint management market is shaped by a complex interplay of market dynamics, regulatory standards, and industry trends that are influencing product development, adoption, and strategic priorities. One of the primary market drivers is the increasing regulatory pressure on organizations to measure, report, and reduce their carbon emissions. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter emissions regulations, carbon pricing mechanisms, and reporting requirements to incentivize companies to reduce their environmental impact.



For example, the European Union's Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), the United States' Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations, and various carbon tax policies are compelling companies to monitor their emissions and implement reduction strategies. Compliance with these regulations is essential for organizations to avoid penalties, maintain market access, and meet investor and stakeholder expectations. As regulatory standards continue to evolve to address the urgency of climate action, companies are investing in carbon footprint management solutions to ensure compliance and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.



Market dynamics such as competition among solution providers, technological innovation, and growing consumer demand for sustainable products are also influencing the carbon footprint management market. The competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of established environmental consulting firms, specialized carbon management software providers, and innovative startups, each offering a range of products and services tailored to different industries and customer needs.



Companies are differentiating themselves through product innovation, integration capabilities, and the ability to provide end-to-end carbon management solutions that include data collection, analysis, reporting, and emissions reduction planning. Technological advancements such as AI-driven analytics, blockchain-based verification systems, and IoT-enabled monitoring solutions are enabling solution providers to offer more powerful and scalable tools that address the limitations of traditional carbon management methods.



The impact of consumer and investor expectations is also shaping the carbon footprint management market. There is a growing trend toward sustainable and environmentally responsible products and services, with consumers increasingly seeking transparency regarding the environmental impact of the products they purchase. Similarly, investors are prioritizing ESG performance in their investment decisions and are favoring companies that demonstrate strong environmental stewardship and emissions management. This shift is encouraging organizations to adopt carbon footprint management solutions as part of their broader sustainability and CSR strategies.



Companies that proactively measure and reduce their carbon footprints are not only meeting regulatory requirements but are also enhancing their brand reputation, attracting environmentally conscious customers, and securing investments from sustainability-focused funds. As these market dynamics and regulatory standards continue to evolve, they are shaping the development and competitiveness of the carbon footprint management market, influencing product design, business strategies, and market positioning.

How is the Global Carbon Footprint Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 137 companies featured in this Global Carbon Footprint Market report include:

CarbonEES

Carbon Footprint Ltd.

Dakota Software Corporation

EnergyCAP, LLC

ENGIE Impact

Envirosoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Intelex Technologies Inc.

IsoMetrix Software

Locus Technologies

Native, a Public Benefit Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Our Impact on the Environment. How has it Evolved Over the Years?

What's the Current State of Our Climate Crisis?

The Time for Climate Behavioral Change is Here. Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year for Three Scenarios Historic Trends, Current Trends & Required Commitments

Dying Forests are Characteristic of Collapsing Ecosystems: Global % Share of Land by Use Across Centuries

Rising Surface Temperatures Raises the Red Flag: Average Global Surface Temperatures (In Degrees Centigrade) for Years 1880 to 2024

30 Years of International Climate Negotiations & Commitments & Still the World is Heating Up, Why?

Can Carbon Footprint Management Achieve What Global Climate Leadership Hasn't Been Able to Do?

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

2. MAJOR CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT COMPANIES



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Climate Change Aggravating Business Risks, Companies Begin to Take a Closer Look at Their Carbon Footprint

Here's How Companies are Turning This Risk Into an Opportunity

Comprehensive & Complex Environmental Regulations are Lined With Pitfalls

Carbon Tax, a Powerful Tool Wielded by Governments to Combat Climate Change

Growing Carbon Pricing Revenues Stands as Testimony to the Concept's Evolving Success in Environmental Policymaking Arsenal: Global Revenues Generated from Carbon Tax & Emission Trading Systems (ETS) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019 Through 2025

The Environmental Cost of Artificial Intelligence, a New Challenge for the World to Deal With

If the Exponential Growth in AI is not Balanced With Environmental Responsibility, the World Could Be Heading Towards More Trouble: Global AI Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032

As the World's Biggest Polluter, the Oil & Gas Industry Faces a Minefield of Challenges Towards a Net Zero Future

Carbon Tax vs Cap and Trade: Which is Better & Have They Worked?

What is the Current State of Carbon Capture Technology? & Where Does it Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?

Increasing Volume of CO2 Captured Annually Stands Testimony to the Technology's successful Deployment to Combat Climate Change: CO2 Captured Annually (In Million Tons) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2030

Strict Decarbonization Regulations Transform the Automotive/Transportation Industry's Carbon Footprint

With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase, Pressure Builds for Charting a Roadmap for Cleaner Air: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Global Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050

Heralded as a Cornerstone in the Strategy to Decarbonize Transport, Focused Push Towards Electric Vehicles (EVs) Gains Momentum: Global Sales of EVs (In Units) for Years 2024 and 2027

Energy Efficiency Regulations to Lower Carbon Footprint of Industries. Here's How

The Great Acceleration in Energy Efficiency is Finally Underway: Global Energy Efficiency Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

As Global Inequality in Carbon Emissions Rise, It's Time to Confront & Tackle Carbon Inequality

Global Per Capita CO2 Emissions by Income Group (In Tons Per Year)

4 Climate Change Policy Mistakes that Will Surprise You?

A Widely Adopted Strategy to Reduce Vehicle Emission, Biofuel in Reality is a Mistake!

Biofuels! Are We Shooting Ourselves in the Foot? Global Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2024, 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2032

Here's Why Biodegradables Won't Solve the Plastic Crisis!

Biodegradables! Are We Fooling Ourselves?: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market (In US$ Billion) For Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032

Overreliance on Carbon Offsetting

Neglecting Methane in Favor of CO2

Neglected Methane Emissions Threaten to Jeopardize Climate Change Action: Global Methane Emissions (In MT/Per Year) by Source for the Year 2024

Clean Coal Technologies, a More Pragmatic Strategy That Has Received Less Credit

Rather than Eliminating Coal, Adopting Newer, Advanced Ways of Using Coal is a More Realistic Option to Lower Pollution in a World Where 84% of Primary Energy Comes From Fossil Fuel: Global Clean Coal Technologies Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 & 2032

Recycling Remains Key to Reduce Carbon Footprint & Close the Loop on the Circular Economy

Recycling, the Most Simple Way to Reduce Carbon Footprint, Save Money & Improve Corporate Bottom Lines: Global Market for Recycling Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Can be More Effective than Mandatory Regulations in the Shadow of Weak Governance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

