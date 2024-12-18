By 2034, Building and Construction Sheets Market Size to Grow at USD 279.20 billion, at a CAGR of 5.3%. | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The worldwide building and construction sheets market is expected to expand from USD 167.27 billion in 2024 to USD 279.20 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a recent report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction

Building and construction sheets are used to design structures that meet environmental, spatial, and aesthetic standards. The selection of materials and how they are assembled to create structural components like floors, walls, and roofs. The least expensive material for roofing is sheeting, which is coated to shield farm buildings from environmental damage and rust. The use of metal sheets and polymers in construction applications is growing, which increases demand. Over the forecast period, the demand for sheets is anticipated to be fueled by the use of metal and polymer sheets in HVAC, roofing, and sound and waterproofing applications.

Key Insights from Report

The increasing utilization of technological innovations in sheets is expected to promote broader use of construction sheets by diverse end users, driving the growth of the building and construction sheets market.

The segmentation of the building and construction sheets market is based on product, function, application, distribution channel, end use, and region.

The roofing segment based on application outlook dominated the building and construction sheets market in 2024 as a result of rising residential and non-residential construction projects.

The report covers markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Building and Construction Sheets Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 167.27 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 279.20 billion CAGR 5.3% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Building and Construction Sheets Market Growth Promoters

Increasing Investments in Construction Segment

Increased capital investment is enabling the company to allocate more resources towards advanced materials for improved and quicker production. This rise in investments is fueling the demand for advanced materials like construction sheets. Consequently, increasing investments in construction drive the expansion of the building and construction sheets market.

Increase in Urban Development

The rise in urbanization is boosting the need for residential areas, commercial facilities, and infrastructure, which in turn is escalating the demand for building materials such as construction sheets. Numerous individuals are relocating to urban areas, which boosts the need for quicker and more effective construction, resulting in an increased demand for materials that are sturdy, lightweight, and user-friendly. The rise in urbanization is driving the growth of the building and construction sheets market.

Top Market Participants List

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

GAF Materials Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Owens Corning Corp.

Etex

Fletcher Building Limited

North American Roofing Services, Inc.

Icopal ApS

EURAMAX

Geographical Analysis

The report includes markets in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest market revenue share, attributed to the rise in expenditures on commercial building construction. A significant number of offices is under construction, driven by a rise in spending, leading to an increased demand for construction sheets. Hence, increased expenditures on commercial construction projects are propelling the growth of the building and construction sheets market in North America.

The growth of the building and construction sheets market in the Asia Pacific is linked to the swift increase in population in the area. The increase in population within the area is driving the need for additional housing, educational institutions, medical facilities, and infrastructure. This is resulting in a higher demand for sheets used in building and construction. The increase in population is leading to a significant demand for construction and buildings, thus boosting the demand for construction sheets in the Asia Pacific.





Building and Construction Sheets Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Bitumen

Rubber

Metal

Polymer

By Function Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Glazing

Water Proofing

By Application Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Flooring

Walls & Ceiling

Windows

Doors

Roofing

Building Envelop

Electrical

HVAC

Plumbing

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Direct

Dealer

By End Use Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



