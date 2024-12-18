Plant-Based Beverages Market Growth Trends and Business Opportunities to 2030: Revenues Projected to Reach US$47 Billion, Driven by Growing Investments in Alternative Proteins and Dairy-Free Innovations

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-Based Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Plant-based Beverages was estimated at US$22.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030. Plant-based beverages have experienced an exponential rise in popularity over the last decade, driven by a fundamental shift in consumer preferences toward healthier, sustainable, and ethical food choices.

The growth in the plant-based beverages market is driven by several factors, all contributing to the sector`s rapid expansion. Technological advancements in processing techniques and ingredient innovation have been crucial in enhancing the taste, texture, and nutritional content of plant-based drinks, making them more appealing to a broader audience. The development of protein-rich formulations, advanced flavoring technologies, and better fortification has allowed manufacturers to create superior products that closely mimic dairy`s creaminess and nutritional profile, thereby attracting health-conscious and mainstream consumers alike.



Consumer behavior is another significant driver, particularly the increasing adoption of plant-based diets, even among non-vegans. The rise of flexitarianism, combined with growing environmental concerns, is fueling demand for plant-based beverages as consumers seek to reduce their carbon footprint and opt for more sustainable food choices. Furthermore, the clean-label movement, which prioritizes transparency and the use of natural, simple ingredients, aligns perfectly with the values of consumers purchasing plant-based beverages.

Functional benefits also play a key role, with consumers gravitating towards beverages that offer added health perks like enhanced protein, probiotics, or antioxidants. Finally, the global rise in lactose intolerance, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific, has expanded the market for plant-based alternatives, ensuring strong and sustained demand for these products in both established and emerging markets.

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Global Plant-based Beverages market report include:

Blue Diamond Growers

Borges International Group S.L.

Califia Farms

CSC Brands L.P.

Danone S.A.

Hain Celestial

Kikkoman Corporation

Pepsi Co.

Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.

Pureharvest

Ripple Foods

Sunopta

The Coca Cola Company

Troll Bridge Creek

Want Want China Holdings Limited

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

