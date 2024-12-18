3D Printer Filament Recycler Market is Projected to Reach at a US$ 230.2 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Fact. MR’s currently released report on Europe 3D Printer Filament Recycler Market , the market is anticipated to be worth US$ 161.6 million by the end of 2024, with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034.

There are so many plastic pieces where plastic is used for the production of filaments for 3D printing. Plastic is environment-sensitive in nature; hence we have 3D printing filament recyclers. Demanding plastic types are ABS and PLA, as the market is rising with the proper and ready availability of plastics for the production of filaments for 3D printing.

Furthermore, additional expansion may be possible because of the flexibility of the product utilizing the power of technology. ABS is the most often printed 3D printing filament; ABS also has the capacity to be uniformly flexible with high impact resistance. All products made from ABS are common within electronic equipment, mobile phone cases, and external parts of vehicles; and it is for this reason that recycling these components are just as important, driving the demand for the 3D printer filament recycler.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By product type, plastic-type 3D printer filament recyclers have the largest market share of approximately 65.7% in the year 2024

in the year 2024 By end-user type, automotive is the most popular category for 3D printer filament recyclers and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2024-2034

during 2024-2034 Germany has the most significant market for 3D printer filament recyclers and is expected to reach around US$ 40.4 million market value by the end of the forecast period at the end of 2034

market value by the end of the forecast period at the end of 2034 The UK is the second largest market and is expected to value around US$ 27.4 Mn over the forecast period at the end of 2034.

“Government Initiatives to Manage Plastic Waste, Including ABS and PLA Used in 3D Printing, Are Driving Significant Growth in The Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the 3D Printer Filament Recycler Market:

3devo; Filamentive; ReDeTec; Reflow Filament; Felfil; Perlon; Printing Solutions GmbH; EOS GmbH

Market Growth Stratagems:

Suppliers are working to improve on efficiency of the machine and tend to offer a machine with less manpower to accomplish the task. Major market players are all turning their direction towards a newer customer base by offering innovative products with competitive pricing without losing quality and durability.

In June 2024 i3D MFG signed a letter of intent to acquire twelve EOS M 400-4 metal 3D printers, expanding its fleet to 36 systems. This investment, announced at RAPID + TCT 2024, underscores the growing demand for advanced manufacturing technology in Europe, enhancing capabilities in the 3D printer filament recycler market and promoting sustainability in production.

In October 2023, EOS introduced the new Aluminum Al5X1 alloy, engineered for additive manufacturing, offering high strength and elongation at a competitive cost. This innovation, available from November 2023, supports the growing European 3D printer filament recycler market by enhancing sustainable production practices in the aerospace and electronics industries.

3D Printer Filament Recycler Industry News:

In July 2024 - 3devo introduced the process of recycling PET plastic into 3D printing filament, emphasizing that PET has a recycling rate of 58.2%. This method not only reduces plastic waste but also aligns with the circular economy trend in Europe. As demand for sustainable practices grows, the European 3D printer filament recycler market is set to expand significantly.

October 16, 2023 - 3devo is enabling disruption of the 3D manufacturing paradigm with its innovative filament extrusion technology, evidenced in its GP20 Plastic Shredder Hybrid, a machine continually processing plastic waste into usable filament. The sustainable processing of our waste into usable filament resounds with the growing demand in Europe for 3D printer filament recyclers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 3D printer filament recycler market, presenting historical market data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on the By Product Type (Plastics [Polylactic Acid (PLA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA), Others], Metals, Ceramics, Others.), By End Users (Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Dental, Automotive, Electronics, Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

