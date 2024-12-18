Board Insulation Market is Projected to Witness a CAGR of 4.0% Growing to Reach USD 20.22 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Details

The global board insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 13.63 billion in 2024 to USD 20.22 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Overview

Board insulations are rendered from durable, opaque sheets of specific kinds of foams. The most normally utilized foam commodities for rigid board insulation involve polyurethane, polystyrene, or polyiso. Because of their chemical frameworks, these kinds of boards are contemplated to be closed cells. They are more robust and more resistant to organic elements. Further they have an elevated R value than open cell insulation commodities. R values estimate the degree of insulation potential of varied commodities.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/board-insulation-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Key Insights from Report

The market for board insulation is significantly shaped by their common usage in walls, roofs, and floors to decrease heat removal and enhance building insulation function.

The board insulation market segmentation is mainly based on material type, application, and region.

Based on material type, the polyurethane (PUR) and polyisocyanurate (PIR) boards segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Board Insulation Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 13.63 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 14.17 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 20.22 billion CAGR 4.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Technological Progressions: Technological progressions such as the advancement of fireproof and moisture-proof board insulations have augmented their relevance, covering several applications involving roofs, walls, and floors. In October 2020, Promat, an expert in passive fire safeguarding, initiated Promatect-XW, a 60-minute fire safeguarding board outlined for steel casings. This commodity seeks to enhance on-site productivity and is especially potent in safeguarding steel columns and beams, contributing to board insulation market growth.

Growing Ecological Worries: Growing ecological worries drive the construction industry to acquire green substances. Board insulation substances such as mineral wool, polystyrene, and polyisocyanurate (PIR) boards provide outstanding thermal resistance, decreasing the requirement for energy-consuming heating and cooling systems. The demand for these substances is speeding as building directives globally reinforce energy presentation and carbon discharge.

Productivity Enhancement: The non-native and industrial sectors concentrate on enhancing productivity and encountering stringent ecological directives. Board insulation offers better thermal presentation, assisting in decreasing energy intake in the extensive commercial, industrial, and public frameworks. These applications frequently need substances that can combat difficult ambiances and provide enduring durability, which board insulation conveys.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/board-insulation-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

List of Board Insulation Market Key Players

Huntsman International LLC.

BASF

Knauf Insulation

Johns Manville

Saint-Gobain

Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

DOW

DUNA CORRADINI S.p.A.

Rogers Corporation

Owens Corning

Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd

Geographical Analysis

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest board insulation market share. The market was strengthened by stringent building energy efficiency directives and escalating demand for justifiable construction substances. The US and Canada have strong building codes that encourage the usage of energy-efficient substances, prompting the acquisition of insulation solutions.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to speedy urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural advancement covering prominent economies such as China, India, and Japan. The region’s construction sector is encountering sizeable growth propelled by surging demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/board-insulation-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Market Segmentation

By Material Type Outlook

Polyurethane (PUR) & Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Boards

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Board

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Boards

Mineral Wool Boards

Cork Insulation Boards

By Application Outlook

Thermal Insulation

Sound Insulation

Fire Insulation

Waterproof Insulation

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size

Analytics as a Service Market Share

Armored Vehicles Market Growth

GLP-1 Analogues Market Forecast

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Analysis

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter