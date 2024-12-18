Asia-Pacific Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors Industry Research Report 2024: Growing Need for Efficient Power Management and Innovations in Supercapacitor Technology - Global Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market is projected to reach $12.96 billion by 2033 from $1.94 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.88% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The APAC supercapacitor and ultracapacitor market is rapidly expanding due to their critical role in power management and energy storage in industries such as consumer electronics, renewable energy, and automotive. These gadgets are prized for their long lifespan, high power density, and rapid energy bursts, which make them perfect for uses that need to be charged and discharged frequently. Technological developments are increasing energy density, decreasing prices, and improving usefulness. Supercapacitors provide a practical and effective answer to energy storage issues as the area concentrates on electrification and renewable energy.





The growing need for energy storage solutions across a range of industries, including consumer electronics, renewable energy, and automotive, is propelling the market for supercapacitors and ultracapacitors in Asia-Pacific. Supercapacitors and ultracapacitors are becoming more and more popular due to their long operating lifespan, high power density, and capacity to provide rapid energy bursts. These characteristics make them perfect for uses that need quick and frequent cycles of charging and discharging, like electric vehicles (EVs), backup power systems, and grid energy storage.



Technological developments are increasing cost-effectiveness and energy density, which will encourage wider regional usage. Supercapacitors are in high demand because to the push for electrification and renewable energy, which is bolstered by environmental and energy efficiency measures. Ongoing research and development initiatives are increasing applications, enhancing performance, and opening up new possibilities in next-generation technology.



This robust market growth is expected to persist as industries across APAC increasingly embrace sustainable energy storage solutions.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

CAP-XX

LS Corp.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

ELNA Co. Ltd.

Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd.a

Supreme Power Solutions Co., Ltd.

Korchip Corporation

VINATech Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Transport Electrification

1.1.1.2 Increasing Deployment of Renewable Energy and Growing Demand for Energy Storage

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Market Map

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Rising Adoption of Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors in Energy Storage and Wind Power Systems

1.6.1.2 Expanding Utilization of Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Sector

1.6.1.3 Increasing Demand for Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors in Portable and Wearable Electronics

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Challenges of Implementing Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors: High Costs and System Redesign

1.6.2.2 Limited Adoption of Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors for Long-Term Energy Storage

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Expanding Applications of Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors in the Aviation Sector

1.6.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors as Alternatives to Conventional Batteries

1.6.3.3 New Technology Developments

1.7 Comparison of Supercapacitor and Chemical Batteries

1.7.1 Performance

1.7.1.1 Cost

1.7.1.2 Application Compatibility



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.3.1 Application

2.3.3.2 Product

2.3.4 China

2.3.4.1 Application

2.3.4.2 Product

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.5.1 Application

2.3.5.2 Product

2.3.6 India

2.3.6.1 Application

2.3.6.2 Product

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.7.1 Application

2.3.7.2 Product

2.3.8 Taiwan

2.3.8.1 Application

2.3.8.2 Product

2.3.9 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.3.9.1 Application

2.3.9.2 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.1.7 Market Share, 2022

3.2.2 CAP-XX

3.2.3 LS Corp.

3.2.4 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

3.2.5 ELNA Co. Ltd.

3.2.6 Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co. Ltd.

3.2.7 Supreme Power Solutions Co., Ltd.

3.2.8 Korchip Corporation

3.2.9 VINATech Co., Ltd.

3.3 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations



4 Research Methodology

