Asia-Pacific Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market and Alternatives Industry Research 2023-2033: Strategic Investments and Partnerships Propel APAC's $16 Billion Gypsum Plasterboard Market Forward

The Asia-Pacific gypsum-based plasterboard market and alternatives was valued at $7.20 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% and reach $16.00 billion by 2033

Gypsum-based plasterboard and its substitutes, which have several advantages over conventional chemical inputs, are poised to revolutionize building methods in the Asia-Pacific area. This market is now in a growth phase and is anticipated to increase significantly. Businesses that make investments in collaborations, facilities, and research will be in a strong position to benefit from the growing need for these cutting-edge solutions.





The growing consumer desire for affordable, lightweight, and environmentally friendly construction materials is propelling the APAC region's market for gypsum-based plasterboard and substitutes. Gypsum-based plasterboards are frequently used in both residential and commercial construction because of its reputation for being simple to install, fire resistant, soundproof, and recyclable.



Gypsum-based products are becoming more popular as APAC nations place a greater emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency in building since they have a smaller environmental impact than conventional materials. Improvements in production techniques have further increased these goods' robustness and adaptability. Adoption of eco-friendly materials is also being aided by legislative frameworks that support sustainable building practices.



Alternative solutions are becoming formidable rivals, such as those derived from recyclable materials and cutting-edge composites. Market participants emphasizing infrastructure development, R&D, and strategic partnerships are poised to benefit from this trend, creating new opportunities in the expanding market. As construction activity increases across the APAC region, the demand for gypsum-based plasterboard and substitutes is expected to grow significantly.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of gypsum-based plasterboard and alternatives available based on end-user application (residential and non-residential), type (standard plasterboard, fire-resistant plasterboard, sound-insulated plasterboard, thermal plasterboard, moisture-resistant plasterboard, impact-resistant plasterboard, and others) and material (gypsum and bio-based) market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of gypsum-based plasterboard and alternatives. Therefore, this business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Asia-Pacific gypsum-based plasterboard market and alternatives analyzed and profiled in the study include gypsum-based plasterboard manufacturers. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Construction Industry Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Sustainable Construction Practices

1.1.2 Adoption of Digitalization and Generative AI

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Price Comparison

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Increase in Construction Activities Due to Rapid Urbanization, Population Growth, and Economic Development

1.6.1.2 Increase in Investments for Infrastructural Development

1.6.1.3 Rise in Demand for Environment-Friendly, Sound-Reducing, and Thermal Insulating Plasterboard Alternatives

1.6.2 Market Challenges

1.6.2.1 Price Volatility of Raw Materials

1.6.2.2 Limited Awareness of Gypsum Plasterboard Applications and Competition from Alternative Construction Materials

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Advancements in Technology and Product Innovation

1.6.3.2 Untapped Opportunities in Emerging Markets for Infrastructure Development

1.7 Startup and Investment Summary

1.8 Production Technologies for Alternatives

1.9 Comparative Analysis of Gypsum-Based Plasterboard and Alternatives



2 Regions

2.1 Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market and Alternatives (by Region)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Market Participants in Asia-Pacific

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 Product

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.4.1 China

2.2.4.2 Japan

2.2.4.3 Australia

2.2.4.4 South Korea

2.2.4.5 India

2.2.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Company Profile

3.1 Company Profiles

3.1.1 China National Building Material Company Limited

3.1.1.1 Overview

3.1.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.1.1.3 Top Competitors

3.1.1.4 Target Customers

3.1.1.5 Key Personnel

3.1.1.6 Analyst View

3.1.1.7 Market Share

3.1.2 Strawcture Eco



4 Research Methodology

