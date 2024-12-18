Hut 8 Director Amy Wilkinson Named to the 2024 NACD Directorship 100

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, today announced that board member Amy Wilkinson has been named by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) to the 2024 NACD Directorship 100. This annual award celebrates and recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community, who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity.





“This well-deserved honor recognizes Amy for the deep strategic insight and entrepreneurial leadership she brings to the Hut 8 board,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. “Both at Hut 8 and at our predecessor US Bitcoin Corp, Amy’s expertise in scaling businesses through innovation has been critical to shaping our growth strategy. Her unique blend of financial acumen, policy fluency, and proven track record advising some of the world’s most forward-thinking companies makes her an instrumental figure in our mission to build an enduring business at the intersection of energy and technology.”

Ms. Wilkinson is a noted innovation expert, lecturer, and executive advisor trusted by some of the world’s most respected private and public institutions. After a career spanning investment banking, strategy consulting, government affairs, and public policy, she focuses today on corporate innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. She has served on the Hut 8 Board of Directors since its merger with US Bitcoin Corp in 2023. She is chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee.

Ms. Wilkinson is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ingenuity, an innovation consulting firm whose clients include Google, Salesforce, Cisco, Hearst, Roche, and Edwards Lifesciences, and a Lecturer in Management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Prior to joining the Stanford Graduate School of Business, she was a Kauffman Foundation Grantee for Research on High Growth Entrepreneurs from 2013 to 2015 and a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government from 2009 to 2015. Ms. Wilkinson served in The White House as a White House Fellow and Special Assistant to the United States Trade Representative from 2004 to 2007. She has experience as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company and as a mergers and acquisitions banker at JP Morgan.

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.’s portfolio comprises fifteen sites: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and managed services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five cloud and colocation data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta.

