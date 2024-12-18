On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: Expansion of Vehicle Lighting in Luxury Cars, Sports Cars, and Commercial Fleets Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Highway Vehicle Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for On-Highway Vehicle Lighting was estimated at US$31.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$47.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.





The growth in the On-Highway Vehicle Lighting market is driven by several factors, including the increasing focus on vehicle safety, which has led to the adoption of advanced lighting technologies like LEDs and adaptive headlights. The rising demand for energy-efficient and long-lasting lighting solutions in both passenger and commercial vehicles has fueled the shift from halogen to LED lighting systems.

The expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) and the integration of smart lighting features with ADAS have also contributed to market growth, as manufacturers emphasize advanced safety systems and energy efficiency. Additionally, government regulations mandating improved vehicle lighting standards for better road safety have accelerated the adoption of LED and xenon lighting in on-highway vehicles, driving market expansion across regions.



How Is On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Improving Road Safety?



On-highway vehicle lighting plays a crucial role in enhancing road safety, providing visibility for drivers, pedestrians, and other road users in all weather conditions. These lighting systems include headlights, taillights, fog lights, turn signals, and interior lights, designed to improve visibility, alertness, and overall vehicle safety.

Modern vehicle lighting systems are increasingly adopting LED and adaptive lighting technologies, which offer better illumination, longer lifespan, and lower energy consumption compared to traditional halogen bulbs. As the focus on safety, energy efficiency, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) grows, on-highway vehicle lighting is evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing automotive industry.



What Are the Key Segments in the On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market?



Major technologies include halogen, LED, and xenon/HID lighting, with LED lighting dominating the market due to its energy efficiency, brightness, and durability. In terms of application, vehicle lighting is used in headlights, taillights, fog lights, indicators, and interior lighting, with headlights accounting for the largest market share due to their critical role in driving safety. The market is further segmented by vehicle type, covering passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, with passenger cars representing the largest segment due to their higher production and demand for advanced lighting features.



How Is On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Being Integrated Into Modern Vehicles?



In passenger vehicles, advanced lighting systems such as adaptive headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) are becoming standard features, providing better illumination and safety in both day and night driving. Commercial vehicles are adopting LED and xenon headlights to enhance visibility in long-distance travel and improve safety in low-light conditions. Two-wheelers are also integrating LED headlamps and indicators, offering better visibility and energy efficiency.

Additionally, interior lighting, including ambient lighting and dashboard illumination, is increasingly using LEDs for better energy savings and aesthetics. The integration of on-highway vehicle lighting with ADAS, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, is further enhancing vehicle safety and driver awareness, supporting the growth of smart lighting solutions.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

On-Highway Vehicle Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Advanced Vehicle Lighting Systems Spurs Growth in On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market

Technological Advancements in LED, OLED, and Laser-Based Lighting Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Automotive Safety, Night Visibility, and Aesthetics Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of On-Highway Vehicle Lighting in Passenger Cars, Trucks, and Buses Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Adaptive Headlights, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and Fog Lights Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Smart Lighting, Matrix Beam, and Augmented Reality (AR) Displays Propel Market Expansion

Rising Focus on Complying with Automotive Safety Standards and Emission Norms Drives Demand for On-Highway Vehicle Lighting

Growing Use of On-Highway Vehicle Lighting in Electric Vehicles (EVs), Autonomous Cars, and Connected Vehicles Expands Market Potential

Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiency, Lower Power Consumption, and Enhanced Lifespan Strengthens Market for Vehicle Lighting

Rising Adoption of Dynamic Turn Signals, Interior Ambient Lighting, and Projector Lights Expands Addressable Market

Technological Advancements in Adaptive Lighting Control, Light Sensors, and Laser Scanning Propel Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Integrating Vehicle Lighting with ADAS, Sensors, and Smart Cockpit Systems Drives Adoption

Rising Demand for On-Highway Vehicle Lighting in Fleet Management, Logistics, and Ride-Hailing Services Strengthens Global Market

Expansion of Vehicle Lighting in Luxury Cars, Sports Cars, and Commercial Fleets Expands Market Opportunities

