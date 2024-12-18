CMG to Participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) is pleased to announce that it will participate in the upcoming 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held in New York, NY, on January 14th – 17th, 2025.

Pramod Jain, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the conference and will be presenting on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 at 4:30 pm EDT. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here and in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo, Stavanger, and Kaiserslautern. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.