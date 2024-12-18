Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. Sale of Common Shares of Sierra Metals Inc.

For dissemination in Canada and over Canadian news services only

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since June 28, 2024, the date of the last early warning press release, through December 17, 2024, Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. (“ARCF II”) and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. (“ARCF II Mexico”, and together with ARCF II, the “ARC Funds”) sold a total of 4,432,500 Common Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (“Sierra”) at a price of C$0.74 per share for an aggregate consideration of C$3,206,982.

The ARC Funds, Arias Resource Capital Management LP (the “Manager”), Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. (the “General Partner”), and J. Alberto Arias own, in the aggregate, 35,054,124 Common Shares. Following the disposition, the Common Shares held by the ARC Funds, the Manager, the General Partner, and J. Alberto Arias, collectively, represent approximately 16.6% of the total outstanding Common Shares of Sierra, representing a decrease of approximately 2.09%, as summarized below:

Common Shares Owned % Change in Ownership J. Alberto Arias 717,110 0% ARCF II 22,175,060 1.98% ARCF II (Mexico) 907,363 0.11% Arias Resource Capital Management LP 696,437 0% Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. 10,558,154 0% TOTAL: 35,054,124 2.09%

This news release has been disseminated in accordance with the early warning requirements of Canadian provincial securities laws.

For further information, please contact: J. Alberto Arias, Director, phone: 305-913-5400



The dissemination of this release in the United States or to any United States news service may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.