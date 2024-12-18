SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Research Report Q4, 2024: Market Trends, Annual Sales Since 2014, Regional Revenue Projections, Shares, and Competitive Intelligence for 34 Players - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOC as a Service - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for SOC as a Service was estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the SOC as a Service market is driven by several factors, including increasing cyber threats, which have heightened the demand for real-time threat detection and response solutions across industries. The shift towards remote work and digital transformation has expanded the attack surface, accelerating the need for scalable and managed cybersecurity services.

Advancements in AI, machine learning, and automation have enhanced the efficiency and accuracy of SOC operations, supporting broader adoption among enterprises. The focus on compliance with data protection regulations, such as GDPR and HIPAA, has further fueled demand, as organizations seek to ensure regulatory compliance and data security. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness and flexibility of cloud-based SOC solutions have contributed to market expansion, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global SOC as a Service Market such as Alert Logic, AlienVault, AQM Technologies, Arctic Wolf Networks, BlackStratus and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions Component segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 22.5%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 30% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $492.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.0% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global SOC as a Service Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Global SOC as a Service market report include:

Alert Logic

AlienVault

AQM Technologies

Arctic Wolf Networks

BlackStratus

Cygilant

ESDS Software Solution

Expel

GA Systems

Netmagic Solutions

Proficio

RadarServices

StratoZen

Suma Soft

Thales e-Security

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

SOC as a Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Adoption of SOC as a Service

Growing Demand for Real-Time Threat Detection, Incident Response, and Automated Security Monitoring Spurs Growth

Technological Advancements in AI, Machine Learning, and Behavioral Analytics Propel Market Adoption

Expansion of SOC as a Service in BFSI, Healthcare, and Government Sectors Expands Market Opportunities

Integration with Cloud-Based Security, Managed Detection, and Response Solutions Strengthens Business Case

Increasing Use of SOC as a Service in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Drives Market Demand

Rising Demand for 24/7 Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, and Proactive Security Management Drives Adoption

Technological Innovations in SIEM Integration, User Behavior Analytics, and Threat Hunting Propel Market Expansion

Focus on Achieving Cost-Effective, Scalable, and Multi-Layered Security Solutions Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Real-Time Analytics, AI-Driven Insights, and Incident Remediation Strengthens Demand

Technological Advancements in Secure Remote Operations, Endpoint Monitoring, and Risk Assessment Propel Growth

Rising Focus on Managed Security, Ransomware Defense, and Data Privacy Compliance Drives Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec61xz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment