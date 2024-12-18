$37.7 Billion IoT Fleet Management Industry Forecast, 2030: Growth Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Fleet Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key questions answered in this research include:

The global market for IoT Fleet Management was estimated at US$11.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$37.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the IoT fleet management market is driven by several factors, including regulatory compliance demands, advancements in data analytics, and the need for operational efficiency. Regulations mandating digital tracking of fleet activities and environmental compliance are pushing companies toward IoT adoption.

Additionally, data analytics provide fleet operators with valuable insights to improve efficiency and reduce costs. As logistics companies prioritize timely deliveries and cost-effective operations, IoT fleet management solutions are increasingly essential for achieving these goals, making this market a pivotal part of modern logistics and transportation management.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the IoT Fleet Management market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Application (Driver Information System, Fuel Management, Routing Management, Vehicle Maintenance, Fleet Analytics, Other Applications)

Fleet Type (Public Buses, Commercial Vehicle (CV), Passenger Cars (PC))

Services (Managed, Professional)

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Managed Services segment, which is expected to reach US$25.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.9%. The Professional Services segment is also set to grow at 17.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.5% CAGR to reach $5.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global IoT Fleet Management Market such as AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Omnitracs LLC and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 11 companies featured in this IoT Fleet Management market report include:

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Omnitracs LLC

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Telefonica SA

TomTom International B.V.

Trimble, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

IoT Fleet Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Real-time Tracking and Fleet Optimization Solutions

Expansion of IoT-enabled Telematics in Fleet Management

Increased Adoption of Predictive Maintenance for Vehicle Longevity

Integration of AI and Big Data Analytics for Fleet Performance

Rise in Demand for Fuel Management Solutions to Reduce Costs

Growth in Usage of IoT Sensors for Real-time Asset Monitoring

Enhanced Focus on Driver Safety and Behavior Monitoring

Demand for Smart Routing and Navigation to Optimize Operations

Surge in Fleet Management for Last-mile Delivery Solutions

Increased Focus on Sustainability and Emissions Monitoring

Expansion of Cloud-based Fleet Management Platforms

Growth in Demand for Security Solutions in Fleet Management

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

