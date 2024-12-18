Alpha Liquid Fund Partners with Onchain Wellness to Champion Mental Health in the Crypto Space

Tampa, FL, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Fund, a trailblazer in the digital asset arena under Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), is excited to announce a transformative partnership with Onchain Wellness and the Bitcoin on Base (BTCB) token ecosystem. This collaboration is more than just a strategic move; it’s a heartfelt commitment to tackle addiction awareness and enhance mental health support within the cryptocurrency community.

In an industry often characterized by intense pressure and unpredictability, the Onchain Wellness initiative stands as a beacon of hope. Designed specifically for crypto professionals navigating the relentless demands of a 24/7 trading environment, this program offers a robust array of mental health resources tailored to meet their unique challenges.



Key offerings include:

- Individual therapy and group support sessions

- Expert-led courses focused on wellness and resilience

- Secure, anonymous access through blockchain technology

- AI-driven tools for personalized mental health care



By integrating the RAIR Protocol and utilizing Bitcoin on Base as a tokenized incentive, Onchain Wellness not only fosters user engagement but also upholds the core values of privacy and decentralization that the crypto community cherishes. Participants will be rewarded for their commitment to mental wellness, aligning personal growth with financial motivation.



This initiative gains further credibility through its partnership with Evergreen Fund, a leader in evidence-based mental health and addiction treatment. Together, Onchain Wellness and Evergreen are determined to set a new standard for accessible and decentralized mental health support tailored to the needs of the cryptocurrency sector.



“The Onchain Wellness program is a groundbreaking movement that merges technology and compassion to redefine mental health support in the crypto world,” said Wes Levitt, CIO of Alpha Liquid Fund. “Our partnership underscores our dedication to uplifting projects that foster meaningful change, not just in finance but in the lives of individuals navigating this space.”



About Onchain Wellness

Onchain Wellness is a pioneering platform that empowers the cryptocurrency community with secure, decentralized, and incentivized mental health support.



About Evergreen Fund

Evergreen Fund is at the forefront of developing evidence-based solutions for mental health and addiction treatment, committed to elevating behavioral health standards globally.



About Bitcoin on Base

Bitcoin on Base (BTCB) combines the scarcity of Bitcoin with the speed, security, and scalability of Base. Through strategic partnerships, initially within the health and wellness verticals, Bitcoin on Base is helping to facilitate the Coinbase mission of bringing the next billion users onchain.



About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a leading digital asset investment firm, combining strategic advisory, research, and capital investment to drive innovation in Web3 and blockchain.



About Alpha Liquid Fund

Alpha Liquid Fund (AL) specializes in liquid digital assets with a focus on maintaining a 90-day liquidity threshold. With a deep commitment to fundamental research and prudent management, AL offers investors robust returns with lower volatility compared to direct digital asset holdings.

Together, we’re not just investing in cryptocurrency; we’re investing in the well-being of its community. Join us in this vital journey towards better mental health and addiction awareness in the crypto landscape.

DISCLAIMER

This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) this information is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate.



Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release.



The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.



Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.



Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.