Security Guru Bruce Schneier Joins Nametag Advisory Board

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag Inc., the leading provider of integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, today announced the appointment of Bruce Schneier to its Advisory Board. Schneier brings decades of expertise in security and cryptography to this role, strengthening Nametag’s market position and amplifying its commitment to protecting enterprises against sophisticated threat actors’ emerging tactics, such as digital injection attacks and the use of AI-generated identity documents.

One of the foremost security influencers in the world, Bruce Schneier is a New York Times best-selling author of 14 books whose blog and newsletter, Schneier on Security, is read by over 250,000 people. He is a lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, a faculty affiliate at the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at HKS, and a fellow at the Berkman-Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University.

“Working at the intersection of people, technology and security, I see how quickly threat actors can adapt once new technologies enter the mainstream,” said Bruce Schneier, Nametag Advisory Board member. “Nametag’s technology is already leaps ahead of legacy remote identity verification systems, and I’m excited to collaborate with them to ensure Nametag remains at the forefront of security innovation.”

Throughout his career, Bruce has played a pivotal role in educating the world about issues ranging from real-world security and hacker strategies to cryptography engineering and digital privacy. As a member of Nametag’s Advisory Board, he will provide invaluable strategic insights, leveraging his deep expertise in security to guide the company's vision and help strengthen its extensive identity verification capabilities in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Bruce Schneier is a legendary figure in cybersecurity and cryptography. Joining Nametag as an advisor is a huge endorsement of our core Deepfake Defense technology and strategic vision for online account protection,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “We’re honored that he’s chosen to work with us, and we’re already benefiting from his invaluable contributions."

Nametag provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions that prevent modern impersonation threats and streamline user experiences. Powered by Deepfake Defense™, Nametag detects and blocks sophisticated attacks which bypass other, outdated approaches to user verification, delivering the highest possible level of identity assurance. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions help enterprises secure their entire user account lifecycle, from onboarding through recovery, while ensuring compliance with the latest privacy standards. Security-conscious enterprises trust Nametag to protect their businesses and reduce IT and support costs. For more information, visit getnametag.com.

