Infinite Reality Appoints Entertainment and Media Industry Veteran Drew Wilson as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR) ™, an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies, today announced the appointment of Drew Wilson as Chief Operating Officer. A high-energy operational leader, Wilson joins iR with over two decades of executive experience in the media, entertainment, music, and technology industries.

Wilson comes to iR from SoundCloud where he was Chief Operating and Financial Officer, leading strategy, finance and operations for the private equity owned global music technology platform that serves over 175M daily users, including nine million creators. While at SoundCloud, Wilson successfully spearheaded a strategic transformation that led the company to profitability for the first time in its 16-year history. During Drew’s tenure as CFO and COO, SoundCloud experienced double-digit topline revenue growth, margin and subscriber expansion, product innovation, among other successes. The momentum built under Wilson’s leadership continues to drive SoundCloud's growth today.

Prior to SoundCloud, Wilson held senior executive roles at several prominent media and entertainment companies, including First Look Media, AwesomenessTV and publicly traded companies RLJ Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. While at First Look, Drew served as COO and CFO and successfully grew revenues, led M&A activities and launched new streaming channels. As CFO at Awesomeness (owned by DreamWorks), Drew achieved significant organic revenue growth, led international expansion into London and Singapore markets and oversaw Awesomeness sale to NBCU. While at Discovery, where Wilson spent over a decade as a finance executive, he played a pivotal role in managing the company's digital evolution, commerce operations and international networks expansion.

“Drew's exceptional track record in scaling digital media businesses, particularly in the music and entertainment space, makes him the ideal leader to help guide Infinite Reality through our next phase of expansion,” said John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Reality. “From the impact he had at SoundCloud to his deep expertise in streaming and content monetization, Drew understands the intersection of music, technology, and fan engagement. His proven ability to drive innovation and growth in the music industry perfectly aligns with iR's roots and vision as we continue to push the boundaries of immersive experiences for creators and fans.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Wilson will oversee business operations and strategic initiatives across iR’s portfolio of brands. His responsibilities will include optimizing operational efficiency, driving revenue growth, and advancing the company’s strategic vision in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

"Joining Infinite Reality is incredibly exciting," said Wilson. "Throughout my career in entertainment, I have seen first hand how technology empowers creators to connect with their fans in a wide variety of ways. I believe iR's powerful platform will fundamentally change how brands, creators, and especially music artists engage with their audiences. I look forward to working with this talented team to accelerate the company's momentum."

A passionate advocate for the arts and diversity in media, Wilson was elected to the Board of Directors of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, formerly known as the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), in 2019 and currently serves as its Chairman. He also served on the Board of Women of Color United from 2018 to 2024, promoting diversity and female empowerment in TV and film productions. Wilson holds a BS in Accounting from Norfolk State University, is a licensed CPA in Maryland, and has been recognized by CableFax Magazine as one of the Most Influential Minorities in Cable.

