GraniteShares launches new YieldBoost ETF on Tesla (TSYY)

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GraniteShares , an ETF issuer specializing in high conviction ETFs, announced that it has launched the first ETF in its exciting new range of high income ETFs; YieldBOOSTTM

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM TSLA ETF Fund (TSYY) will aim to generate income from selling put options contracts on underlying Tesla linked leveraged single-stock ETFs.

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM is a suite of 20 ETFs providing exposure to income streams derived from popular, stocks, indices and sectors.

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM TSLA ETF TSYY 38747R611



YieldBOOSTTM is launching at a time when the ETF market is experiencing high levels of demand for options based income strategies. With interest rates coming down in the U.S. investors are looking to maintain high levels of income and or replace traditional income streams from asset classes such as bonds with alternative sources like options.

"We are excited to launch the first ETF in our new YieldBOOSTTM options income suite,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM TSLA ETF (TSYY) will seek to generate income from selling put options on underlying leveraged Tesla ETFs such as TSLR”.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST TM ETF Suite

GraniteShares S&L ETF Suite Ticker GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM QQQ ETF TQQY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM SPY ETF YSPY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Small Cap ETF RYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Biotech ETF BIOY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Financials ETF FINY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Gold Miners ETF NUGY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Semiconductors ETF SEMY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Technology ETF TECY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM China ETF CNYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM 20Y+ Treasuries ETF FIYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Bitcoin ETF XBTY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM AAPL ETF APYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM AMD ETF AMYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM AMZN ETF AZYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM BABA ETF BBYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM COIN ETF COYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM META ETF FBYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM MSFT ETF MSYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM NVDA ETF NVYY GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM TSLA ETF TSYY



For more information, please visit: www.graniteshares.com .

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is an award-winning global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high conviction investor. Graniteshares believes the future of investing lies at the nexus of alternative thinking, low fees, and disruptive product structures—the core of its high conviction investment philosophy. The firm launched its first product in 2017 and is a fast-growing ETF issuer with approximately $101 Billion in assets under management spanning a full array of investment strategies.

Source: GraniteShares, as at 12/06/2024



Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or visit www.graniteshares.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by more traditional mutual funds.

PRINCIPAL FUND RISKS (see the Prospectus for more information)

The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Underlying TSLA ETF shares. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying TSLA ETF, even though it may not. By virtue of the Fund’s investments in options contracts that are based on the value of the Underlying TSLA ETF shares, the Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Leverage Risk — The Underlying TSLA ETF obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Underlying TSLA ETF is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Underlying Stock will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Underlying TSLA ETF will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in the Underlying Stock, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value. The Underlying TSLA ETF could lose an amount greater than its net assets in the event of an Underlying Stock decline of more than 50%.

Derivatives Risk — Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Underlying TSLA ETF to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or smaller gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Underlying TSLA ETF from achieving its investment objective.

Indirect Investments in the Underlying TSLA ETF – Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the Underlying TSLA ETF but will be subject to declines in the performance of the Underlying TSLA ETF. Although the Fund invests in the Underlying TSLA ETF only indirectly, the Fund’s investments are subject to loss as a result of these risks.

Industry Concentration Risk — The performance of the Underlying Stock, and consequently the Underlying TSLA ETF’s performance, is subject to risks of the automotive industry. The Underlying Stock is subject to many risks that can negatively impact its revenue and viability including, but are not limited to price volatility risk, management risk, inflation risk, global economic risk, growth risk, supply and demand risk, operations risk, regulatory risk, environmental risk, terrorism risk and the risk of natural disasters. The Underlying Stock performance may be affected by company’s ability to develop and launch new products, the growth of its sales and delivery capabilities, part supplier constraints or delays, consumer demand for electric vehicles and competition from existing and competitors. Governmental policies affecting the automotive industry, such as taxes, tariffs, duties, subsidies, and import and export restrictions on automotive products can influence industry profitability. In addition, such companies must comply with environmental laws and regulations, for which there may be severe consequences for non-compliance. The Fund’s daily returns may be affected by many factors but will depend on the performance and volatility of the Underlying Stock.

NAV Erosion Risk Due to Distributions. When the Fund makes a distribution, the Fund’s NAV will typically drop by the amount of the distribution on the related ex-dividend date. The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may significantly erode the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

Put Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s put writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the Underlying TSLA ETF and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold put options and over longer time periods.

Shares May Trade at Prices Other Than NAV. As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund’s NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility. This risk is heightened in times of market volatility, periods of steep market declines, and periods when there is limited trading activity for Shares in the secondary market, in which case such premiums or discounts may be significant.

Because the Funds may effect redemptions principally for cash, rather than in-kind distributions, an investment in Funds’ shares may be less tax efficient than investments in shares of conventional ETFs, and there may be a substantial difference in the after-tax rate of return between the Funds and conventional ETFs.

The Funds may engage in frequent trading of derivatives. Active and frequent trading may lead to the realization and distribution to shareholders of higher short-term capital gains, which would increase their tax liability. Frequent trading also increases transaction costs, such as commissions, which could detract from the Funds’ performance.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

