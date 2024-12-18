New Sysco Solutions Partner, Square, Brings Time-Saving, Easy-To-Use Technology to More Restaurants

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, announced a new partnership with Square to help restaurants of all sizes succeed and work smarter through powerful technology.

Sysco supports its restaurant customers with a variety of services and offerings through its Sysco Restaurant Solutions program. The program features best-in-class solutions partners, helping to connect restaurant customers with a variety of tools to help optimize business performance and increase profitability, in categories such as online ordering, website design, and digital marketing and loyalty.

“Sysco is committed to helping our customers grow and succeed through innovative programs. This includes finding the right technology for their business that will save them time and money,” said Neil Russell, Chief Administrative Officer at Sysco. “We’re proud to offer Square’s technology suite to Sysco’s customers across North America. As a benefit of enrolling through Sysco, our customers will receive a compelling processing fee rebate and more.”

Through the partnership with Square, Sysco customers will also receive benefits such as hardware discounts and custom pricing.

“Sysco is one of the most trusted players in the industry, and their commitment to helping restaurants navigate the variety of challenges operators face today makes them an ideal partner,” said Ming-Tai Huh, Head of Food and Beverage at Square. “Working together, we’re confident that we can help more operators find new efficiencies and grow their businesses with Square’s powerful suite of restaurant solutions.”

To sign up for Square through Sysco contact your sales consultant or visit https://www.solutions.sysco.com/square. You can also learn more about Square’s technology for food and beverage businesses here.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Media Contact

Matt Stewart

Matt.Stewart@sysco.com

281-584-1390