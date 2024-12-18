Near Infrared Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2032 Driven by Advancements in Medical Diagnostics, Research, and Industrial Applications – SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Near Infrared Imaging Market Size Analysis:

Market Analysis

Near-infrared (NIR) Imaging, as a non-invasive method, is widely used for imaging biological tissues, chemical substances, and industrial products based on the NIR spectrum. The high degree of detailed imaging with fewer invasive is boosting the adoption of this technology in various end-user industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. The NIR imaging market is primarily driven by the medical sector. NIR imaging techniques are being increasingly adopted and are gaining traction with governments and healthcare organizations for various diagnostic applications, surgical guidance, and tissue analysis. For example, it has previously been estimated the use of NIR imaging could shorten diagnostic times by as much as 30%, which in turn could translate to faster treatment and better patient outcomes, according to a 2023 report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The American Cancer Society also noted the advantages NIR imaging offers when it comes to the very early detection of cancers, where it's most helpful for finding the iron oxide-containing tissue irregularities that occur in breast and liver solid organs.

This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing demand for imaging techniques, which do not carry risks as opposed to those used X-rays and MRIs. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2024, non-invasive methods are of growing importance in many developing countries where high diagnostic medical facilities may not be readily available. Its nature of being real-time with quality data is additionally driving the attraction of NIR imaging in clinical environments.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Hamamatsu Photonics

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Teledyne DALSA

Bruker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Edmund Optics Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Near Infrared Imaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.17 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.1 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

The reagents segment dominated the NIR imaging market in 2023, accounting for 54% of the total market revenue. Reagents including dyes or fluorescent probes are important for improving the accuracy of NIR imaging, especially for medical diagnosis and research. The optimal and precise imaging of biological tissues, especially in preclinical and clinical use is only achievable using these reagents. Improved resolution and detection sensitivity in imaging requires more sophisticated reagents which in turn is estimated to drive the growth of the segment.

By Application

The preclinical imaging segment emerged as the largest application segment in 2023, with a 33% revenue share. NIR imaging is widely used in preclinical research for studying tissue samples, observing cellular behaviour, and assessing drug development progress. This application has gained traction due to the increasing need for high-quality imaging in research and development (R&D) within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Furthermore, NIR imaging provides researchers with a non-invasive method to track disease progression and the efficacy of treatment protocols, making it invaluable in preclinical studies.

By End-Use Industry

In 2023, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market and contributed to more than 43% of the total market revenue. The increasing adoption of near-infrared imaging for diagnostics in clinics, particularly in oncology, neurology, and cardiology, has played a major factor in market growth. With major hospitals and clinics pouring more money into high-tech diagnostic equipment to generate better patient outcomes, compared to several other technologies, NIR imaging is receiving a greater role in non-invasive diagnostics, surgical navigation, and monitoring of treatment delivery.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Devices Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems Near-infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

Reagents Indocyanine Green (ICG) Other Reagents



By Application

Preclinical Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Others

By End-use

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Regional Analysis

North America

North America held the largest revenue share of 38% in 2023, driven by the strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and substantial investments in R&D. The United States, in particular, remains a leader in the NIR imaging market, with government-funded initiatives like the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Cancer Imaging Program, which promotes the use of innovative imaging technologies in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved several NIR-based diagnostic devices, further enhancing the market’s growth in the region. Additionally, the U.S. government allocated USD 600 million in 2024 for the development of advanced imaging technologies, with a focus on enhancing the clinical application of NIR imaging for early disease detection.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region for the NIR imaging market, fueled by rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives promoting digital health, and increasing investment in research and development. The growing healthcare expenditure in countries like China, India, and Japan is creating a fertile ground for the expansion of the NIR imaging market. The region is also witnessing an increase in pharmaceutical R&D, leading to higher demand for preclinical imaging applications. According to a report by the Asian Development Bank, healthcare spending in the region is expected to rise by 40% by 2025, further boosting the NIR imaging market.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Stryker Corporation launched its advanced NIR imaging system, the Fluorescence Imaging Platform, which is designed for real-time visualization of tissue structures during surgical procedures. This launch is expected to drive the adoption of NIR imaging technologies in clinical settings.

In February 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a new range of NIR reagents designed to improve the resolution and sensitivity of NIR imaging systems used in both research and medical applications. These reagents are expected to enhance the market’s overall demand, particularly in preclinical imaging.





