Reykjavík Energy | Addendum to base prospectus

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) has published an addendum to the base prospectus dated 2 October 2024.

The purpose of the addendum is to update the company's green financing framework to align it with the European Union taxonomy. This alignment has been independently verified by S&P Global and the addendum has now been approved by the Central Bank of Iceland's Financial Supervision.

The addendum is attached herewith (in Icelandic) and will also be published on the issuer's website, www.or.is. The base prospectus and the addendum will be available on the website during the validity period of the base prospectus and at the issuer's office at Bæjarháls 1, Reykjavík.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. managed the process of having the addendum to the base prospectus approved by the Central Bank of Iceland's Financial Supervision.

Contact:

Snorri Hafsteinn Thorkelsson, CFO of Reykjavik Energy

Phone: +354 516 6100

Email: snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@or.is

