New Documentary The Power of Intention with Lynne McTaggart Free Worldwide Online Premiere

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, announced its groundbreaking documentary, The Power of Intention with Lynne McTaggart, is available for free at Gaia.com/peace.

What if science can prove that a simple, 10-minute group intention has the power to heal the body and transform the world? The Power of Intention documentary brings together best-selling author Lynne McTaggart and leading scientists to explore how group intention can create measurable change. This film showcases the extraordinary potential of this practice through compelling stories of individuals who have achieved remarkable healing by participating in focused group intentions, as well as scientific studies revealing how intention can accelerate plant growth, reduce violent crime, and even bridge divides between opposing groups.

McTaggart is a central authority on the new science of consciousness and the award-winning author of seven books, including best sellers “The Intention Experiment,” “The Field,” and “The Power of Eight.”

“By releasing The Power of Intention documentary free to everyone, we aim to inspire and educate people about their limitless human potential,” said Kiersten Medvedich, Gaia President. “This film is a call to action, showing that through collective intention, we all have the power to heal ourselves, strengthen our communities, and transform the world.”

Beginning February 1, 2025, McTaggart will launch a global Peace Intention Experiment at Gaia’s Event Center in Louisville, Colorado, which will be livestreamed around the world. This free event offers participants worldwide the opportunity to experience the transformative power of shared intention and discover unexpected benefits from taking part in an altruistic experiment. More information on how to participate in this groundbreaking global initiative will be announced in January 2025.

Gaia has been the premiere destination for inspirational content grounded in awakening consciousness and community since 2016, offering over 8,000 VOD titles to its members. Gaia recently introduced Gaia+, an expanded version of Gaia’s premium membership tier, providing members access to streaming video content, transformative events (live and on demand), and guided programs led by world-class experts.

About Lynne McTaggart

Lynne McTaggart is an internationally bestselling author, journalist and speaker known for her groundbreaking work bridging science and spirituality. Her books, including “The Field,” “The Intention Experiment,” and “The Power of Eight,” have been translated into over 30 languages and she has been featured in numerous documentaries, including the groundbreaking What the Bleep!? Down the Rabbit Hole. Lynne's work bridges the gap between cutting-edge scientific discoveries and ancient spiritual wisdom, offering people practical tools to transform their lives. She is consistently listed as one of the world’s 100 most spiritually influential people and has received many awards including the New York Women’s Press Club Award of Merit, a London Times Columnist of the Year.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

