Image Protect Announces Change in Control Transaction

NEW YORK , Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that after significant negotiations, the company has reached an agreement for the transfer of all company Preferred Series A shares of stock, as well as additional capital funding of the Image Protect Subsidiaries; Review Control and 2CentTexts.com.

MJW Capital Funding LLC will be acquiring all the outstanding Series A Preferred shares from James A. Ballas in a private transaction. Once the transaction is concluded, the company will upload all necessary Change in Control documents to OTCMarkets.com. It is anticipated that the transaction will close at the end of this week, and the company year-end financials will fully reflect the change in control.

MJW Capital Funding LLC is managed by Michael J Walsh. Before starting MJW Capital Funding LLC, Mr. Walsh received a BS and MBA from the University of Maryland and has managed money with Merrill Lynch, Prudential, Paine Webber, and Oppenheimer before accepting a position as a vice President with Schafer Cullen Capital Management. In addition, MJW Capital Funding LLC has successfully invested in and managed multiple private companies. Mr. Walsh will bring significant investment experience, corporate operating expertise, and certain funding commitments along with this transaction.

Mr. Walsh states: “Upon review, the potential for the Image Protect operating subsidiaries Review Control, and 2CentTexts.com, became very apparent to me. I am very excited about the rapid growth of the digital commerce space, and the prospects for this company to participate and capture its share of this dynamically growing market. I look forward to completing this transaction within the next several days.”

Mr. James Ballas will continue to act as Chairman and CEO for an interim period while the company transitions and positions itself for the future.

Mr. Ballas added, “I am excited that Image Protect will finally get the experienced and solid support that it needs to grow and expand its footprint in the business-to-business online review and text message market segments. Our services were designed to serve every business regardless of size. We are excited to capture our share of the more than 30-million US businesses.”

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management and text marketing business services. Follow Image Protect, Inc. to learn more about Review Control Reputation Management and 2CentTexts.com and to stay informed about company developments and growth:

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, its newly acquired subsidiaries Review Control™ Reputation Management and 2CentTexts.com, the company has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increases search ranking, attracts more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

About 2CentTexts.com

2CentTexts.com is our newest proprietary, business-to-business text marketing service that allows our clients to capitalize on their success by providing affordable outreach to their existing customer base via targeted text messaging. With both SMS and MMS capabilities, this platform closes communication gaps between business owners and their loyal customers. It also provides the ability to retain those valuable customers with a constant stream of updates, sales and promotions, service reminders and all manner of profitable messaging, increasing incremental sales and revenues.

