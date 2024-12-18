Coherus to Present Final Phase 2 Casdozokitug Combination Data in Patients with Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma at ASCO-GI 2025

- Randomized Phase 2 study initiated evaluating the combination of casdozokitug, toripalimab and bevacizumab in patients with liver cancer -

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that an abstract highlighting final clinical and biomarker data from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating casdozokitug (casdozo), a selective and potent IL-27-antagonistic antibody, in combination with atezolizumab (atezo) and bevacizumab (bev) in treatment naïve patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), has been selected for a poster presentation at the upcoming 2025 ASCO GI Annual Meeting, being held January 23-25, 2025, in San Fransisco, CA.

“Casdozo is a first-in-class antibody, and in oncology, is the first IL-27 cytokine antagonist to demonstrate monotherapy responses and immune activation with a safety profile that lends itself to combination,” said Rosh Dias, M.D., Coherus’ Chief Medical Officer. “We look forward to sharing the final data from this Phase 2 combination study of casdozo with standard of care with the medical community at the upcoming 2025 ASCO-GI annual meeting. We now have data across several tumor types for casdozo demonstrating clinical activity. We are particularly excited about HCC given the strong preclinical package for targeting IL-27 in liver cancer and now translation to the clinic.”

Coherus has initiated a new randomized Phase 2 study (NCT06679985) evaluating casdozo, in combination with bevacizumab and toripalimab, Coherus’ next-generation anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in participants with first-line HCC. This randomized, parallel, open-label Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and Project Optimus1 dosing of the triplet combination. The study is expected to enroll up to 72 patients, who will be randomized to receive one of two biologically active doses of casdozo with toripalimab plus bevacizumab or toripalimab plus bevacizumab without casdozo.

“Advancing casdozo development in first-line HCC with a randomized Phase 2 combination study marks a significant milestone in our strategic path to progress our clinical pipeline, which is focused on overcoming immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment to extend survival and improve outcomes for patients and pursuing new indications for toripalimab in the U.S.,” continued Dr. Dias. “Casdozo has shown encouraging responses in the first line setting when added to the existing standard of care, atezolizumab and bevacizumab, and we’re excited to build upon these data with this new Phase 2 study evaluating casdozo in combination with toripalimab and bevacizumab.”

In the Phase 3 HEPATORCH study, conducted by Junshi Biosciences, patients with advanced HCC treated with toripalimab combined with bevacizumab as a first-line therapy showed significantly better clinical efficacy than sorafenib monotherapy.2 HEPATORCH patients showed an objective response rate of 25.3% versus 6.1% in the sorafenib group, a median progression-free survival of 5.8 months, and a median overall survival of 20 months, compared to 4 and 14.5 months, respectively, for the sorafenib group.3 Toripalimab in combination with bevacizumab was well tolerated, with a toxicity profile consistent with the known toxicity profile of each monotherapy, with no new safety signals identified.3 The results of the HEPATORCH study support the clinical study of toripalimab in combination with bevacizumab as a new first-line treatment option for advanced HCC which, along with the results from the Phase 2 casdozo study reported to date, support pursuing a triple combination of casdozo with toripalimab plus bevacizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HCC.

ASCO-GI 2025 Presentation Details

Title: Results from a phase 2 study of triplet blockade of the IL-27, PD-(L)1, and VEGF pathways with casdozokitug (casdozo, CHS-388) in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC)

Lead Author: Daneng Li, City of Hope National Comprehensive Cancer Center

Abstract #: 605

Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date and Time: Friday, January 24, 2025; 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Hepatobiliary cancers include a spectrum of invasive carcinomas arising in the liver (hepatocellular carcinoma; HCC), gall bladder, and bile ducts (collectively called biliary tract cancers). The most common type of primary liver cancer in adults is HCC (accounting for ~90%), which is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the NCI Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results Program (SEER), there will be an estimated 41,630 new cases and 29,840 deaths from liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer in the US in 2024.4 The U.S. 5-year relative survival rate for liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer is 21.7%.4 The liver cancer treatment pattern has changed in recent years with the emergence of immunotherapy combinations and will continue to evolve as more treatment options become available for these highly lethal cancers.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus is developing an innovative immuno-oncology pipeline that is expected to be synergistic with toripalimab and its proven commercial capabilities in oncology.

Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer, particularly patients underserved by current immunotherapy treatments. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody being evaluated in two ongoing clinical studies: a Phase 1/2 study in advanced solid tumors and a Phase 2 study in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective, competitively positioned, cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors, including HNSCC. CHS-1000 is a novel humanized Fc-modified IgG1 monoclonal antibody specifically targeting ILT4 (LILRB2). An IND for CHS-1000 was allowed to proceed by the FDA in the second quarter of 2024 and proceeding to the first-in-human clinical study is subject to further evaluation in our portfolio prioritization process.

Coherus markets LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), a novel next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, and UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta. In December 2024, Coherus announced that it entered into an agreement for the divestiture of the UDENYCA franchise. The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Neulasta® is a registered trademark of Amgen, Inc.

