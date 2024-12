We hereby inform that Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group will prepare consolidated semi-annual and annual information to be published according to the procedure prescribed by the regulations.

In 2025, Panevezio statybos trestas AB is planning to publish the unaudited financial statement of the company and the group for six months on 29 August 2025.

More information:

Tomas Stukas

Managing Director

Tel.: +370 618 21360