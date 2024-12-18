Grip Security Partners with SailPoint to Strengthen Identity Governance and SaaS Security

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security, a leader in SaaS identity risk management, today announced a partnership with SailPoint Technologies, Inc., a leader in unified identity security for enterprises, to address the growing SaaS security risks companies face today. Grip’s certified integration addresses the challenge of onboarding shadow SaaS by reducing the time from months to a few days. Modern enterprises face immense challenges securing access to hundreds or even thousands of SaaS applications. This collaboration delivers broader visibility and improved security for shadow SaaS discovered by the award-winning Grip SaaS Security Control Plane platform. It allows enterprises to extend their identity governance (IGA) programs managed by SailPoint Identity Security Cloud (ISC) to these applications.

This integration seamlessly connects SaaS security with identity governance, enabling organizations to quickly onboard over 20,000 potential SaaS applications. These applications are automatically discovered and integrated into SailPoint ISC as employees use them, even if they fail to notify IT that they are being used. Now, organizations can efficiently onboard shadow SaaS into their identity security program, gaining unmatched visibility into their SaaS risk profile, enhance access policies and streamline approval workflows to manage lifecycle events across their entire SaaS portfolio. Security teams can view the organization’s complete SaaS inventory, including shadow SaaS, to evaluate risks and take corrective actions. All SaaS discovery and risk management workflows are accessible directly from existing SailPoint ISC dashboards, simplifying implementation and ensuring these enhancements are easy to adopt.

“With the proliferation of SaaS, companies face the pressure to secure an expanding SaaS ecosystem and ensure compliance,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder of Grip Security. “This collaboration with SailPoint enables organizations to extend robust identity security to thousands of SaaS apps, so controls can keep up with the pace of SaaS adoption.”

Combined Capabilities for Superior Identity Risk Governance

Through the integration, SailPoint customers can apply SailPoint’s Identity Security Cloud to the thousands of SaaS applications that are available. Capabilities include:

Comprehensive Shadow SaaS Identities Discovery : Grip’s advanced discovery capabilities reveal managed and unmanaged SaaS application usage, identifying orphaned accounts, access from unmanaged devices and identity sprawl. These insights flow directly into SailPoint’s AI-driven identity security to ensure comprehensive governance.





: Grip’s advanced discovery capabilities reveal managed and unmanaged SaaS application usage, identifying orphaned accounts, access from unmanaged devices and identity sprawl. These insights flow directly into SailPoint’s AI-driven identity security to ensure comprehensive governance. Automated Identity Lifecycle Management : SailPoint’s platform automates user provisioning, de-provisioning, and access reviews, ensuring seamless identity management across all connected SaaS applications. When integrated with Grip’s lifecycle management capabilities, organizations can extend these governance functions to additional applications identified by Grip, gaining control over previously unmanageable shadow SaaS.





: SailPoint’s platform automates user provisioning, de-provisioning, and access reviews, ensuring seamless identity management across all connected SaaS applications. When integrated with Grip’s lifecycle management capabilities, organizations can extend these governance functions to additional applications identified by Grip, gaining control over previously unmanageable shadow SaaS. Access Control for Shadow SaaS : Grip’s ability to enforce policies and monitor access behaviors complement SailPoint’s fine-grained access controls, ensuring that access risks are identified and quickly remediated for managed and unmanaged SaaS applications.





: Grip’s ability to enforce policies and monitor access behaviors complement SailPoint’s fine-grained access controls, ensuring that access risks are identified and quickly remediated for managed and unmanaged SaaS applications. Continuous SaaS Identity Risk Monitoring: The identity risk of new SaaS applications are automatically detected and integrated into the SailPoint platform so that identity teams can assess the risks and take proactive steps to mitigate them.



“At SailPoint, we are committed to giving organizations the power to manage access and protect identities seamlessly across managed and shadow SaaS applications,” said Jody Paterson, Senior Director of Product at SailPoint. “Our partnership with Grip Security provides significant SaaS security insights into our identity governance solution, helping organizations manage identities holistically and mitigate risk with greater precision.”

Delivering Business Value Through Collaboration

As organizations continue their digital transformation journeys, the combined capabilities of Grip Security and SailPoint bring a proactive strategy to managing SaaS identity risks, offering compliance with regulatory frameworks and reducing operational inefficiencies. This partnership helps security and IT teams avoid emerging threats by ensuring that identities are properly governed across all applications, whether sanctioned or unsanctioned.

Availability and Contact Information

The integration is immediately available to joint customers through Grip Security and SailPoint. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit the website, or download the Grip-SailPoint integration datasheet.

About Grip Security

Grip Security is a pioneer in SaaS identity risk management, providing innovative solutions to help enterprises address the security risks associated with widespread SaaS adoption. The company’s SaaS Security Control Plane platform helps companies discover, prioritize, secure, and orchestrate risk mitigation and remediation. The innovative approach of leveraging identity as the key control point allows companies to secure all SaaS applications and empowers enterprises to embrace SaaS adoption securely.

