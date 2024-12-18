Rafarma pharmaceutical updates

Sheridan, Wyoming, USA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RAFA)

Dear Rafarma shareholders,

We apologize for the delay in providing information about the company's activities in recent months. The past months have been truly transformational for us. And the company transformations that we are going through now will bring a long-awaited update for the company in the new year. “Everything that does not kill us makes us stronger,” said the German philosopher Nietzsche back in the 19th century. This is how we approach business challenges in the 21st century. We will hold a shareholders meeting before February 1, 2025, to make decisions on reinvesting in the company and changing its capital structure. And we will hold a press conference for you on Zoom after that to share the news we have been preparing since autumn 2024 regarding the company's structure, audit and its new pharmaceutical areas. We need to make a number of changes before March 2025 so that we can please you with facts. The best lawyers and financiers are working with us. Our press attaché Liza Babenko will collect all your questions by that time and we will voice over them at the press conference. Please contact her with questions before that time.

Sincerely,

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rafarma

Ilya Shpurov

ABOUT RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals is a diversified pharmaceutical company dedicated to the new treatments and solutions development for patients in various fields. Regularly cooperating with leading research institutes and pharmaceutical companies around the world, the business has earned a reputation as a reliable manufacturer and distributor. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals has more than 25 programs in molecular biology, nuclear medicine, immunology, sustainable packaging, and many other fields at the moment.

