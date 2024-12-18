National Advertising Division Recommends Zuru Modify or Discontinue Certain Claims for its Rascals and Millie Moon Diapers

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended Zuru Edge Limited modify or discontinue certain claims for its Rascals and Millie Moon diaper products.

Kimberly-Clark is the maker of Huggies diapers, and Zuru, a division of the Zuru Group, makes Rascals and Millie Moon diapers. The National Advertising Division (NAD) examined express and implied claims made by Zuru, including the claims “Our #1 Absorbing Diaper,” "World’s Softest Diaper,” and claims made in a series of video demonstrations on social media.

"5 Cups Water” Demonstrations

The "5 Cups Water” demonstrations appeared on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube and feature influencer moms demonstrating Zuru diapers absorbing five cups of clear or colored water without leaking. A longer version of the video compares the absorption capacity of Zuru diapers to competing brands. NAD determined that the demonstrations were not consumer-relevant because water is not an appropriate proxy for urine and as a result, the demonstrations exaggerated the absorption capabilities of Zuru’s diapers.

Additionally, because the videos tie the demonstrations to the performance consumers can expect in the real world, NAD determined that one message reasonably conveyed by the videos is that Zuru diapers can hold five cups of urine – a message that Zuru’s testing did not support.

NAD therefore recommended that both the monadic and comparative “5 cups water” demonstrations be discontinued, along with the express claim “Holds up to 5 cups of water...unlike other diapers.”

"Our #1 Absorbing Diaper" Claim

The claim “Our #1 absorbing diaper” appears on product packaging for Rascals diapers with a disclosure on the back of the package that reads “Compared to Rascals Product Range.”

NAD determined that the comparison to Rascals product range was misleading because Rascals makes only one diaper. Rascals and Millie Moon diapers are separately branded products, sold in separate outlets, and the packaging does not feature the Zuru name.

NAD further determined that Zuru’s evidence could not support a self-referential claim that Rascals diapers are more absorbent than Zuru’s Millie Moon diapers and recommended that the “Our #1 absorbing diaper” claim be discontinued.

"No Blowouts"/"Goodbye to Blowouts" Claims

The “No blowouts”/ “Goodbye to Blowouts” claims appear in one of the “5 Cups Water”

demonstrations on social media. NAD found that in context the claims reasonably convey the message that Rascals diapers have eliminated the problem of blowouts, a message not supported by Zuru’s testing.

NAD therefore recommended that the claims be discontinued.

"World’s Softest Diaper" Claim

Kimberly-Clark also challenged the superiority claim “world’s softest diaper” that appears in a product demonstration video of Zuru’s Millie Moon diapers and in an article sponsored by Zuru in the blog Motherly. Zuru provided no evidence as to which diapers from each brand is a leader in the global market or that it tested the “softest” diaper in each company’s line of diapers.

NAD therefore recommended that Zuru discontinue the claim that Millie Moon was the “world’s softest diaper.”

Social Media Disclosures

NAD reviewed an influencer post on social media regarding receipt of a Rascals gift box (the “Gift Box for Baby Carlson” post) and determined that the post does not make clear that the influencer is a collaborator with the brand.

NAD therefore recommended that this post be modified to make clear the material connection between Rascals and the influencer.

During the proceeding, Zuru agreed to permanently discontinue certain challenged claims. NAD will treat those claims, for compliance purposes, as if NAD recommended that they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Zuru stated that while it “respectfully disagrees with NAD’s conclusions regarding the challenged claims,” it will “consider NAD’s recommendations for future advertising of Rascals and Millie Moon diapers.”

