Calcium Carbonate Market Projected to Reach USD 79.8 Billion by 2032 | Growing Demand in Construction & Infrastructure Drives Market Growth

Austin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report of SNS Insider, “The calcium carbonate market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 79.8 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2032.”

Key Trends Fueling the Calcium Carbonate Market

The demand for the material across various industries is projected to be high to fulfill the superiority of the product characteristics such as mechanical strength, opacity, and texture, thus boosting the calcium carbonate market across the globe. Often used as a filler in paper production, it increases the opacity, brightness, and smoothness of the produced paper grades. Calcium carbonate also finds application in plastics production where it is used to enhance mechanical strength and rigidity of the product and reduce costs.

Calcium carbonates increasing role in the construction industry is rapidly evolving for its application as a cement and as an additive to construction materials (e.g., paints, coatings, and adhesives). A rise in global population, urbanization, and infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, has driven this demand.

The growth of the calcium carbonate market is also attributed to different government regulations and sustainability programs. Increasing focus on lowering carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency of manufacturing processes are fuelling the demand for eco-friendly substances such as calcium carbonate, an environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and recyclable material.





Prominent Players:

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (Gulshan Precipitated Calcium Carbonate, Gulshan Ground Calcium Carbonate)

Wolkem (Wolkem GCC, Wolkem PCC)

Sibelco (Calcium Carbonate, LithoCal)

Imerys (Imerys GCC, Imerys PCC)

Huber Engineered Materials (HuberCal, Hubercarb)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (Calcium Carbonate, Hydrate Products)

ASCOM (ASCOM PCC, ASCOM GCC)

CITIC Calcium Industry Co. Ltd. (CITIC GCC, CITIC PCC)

Jay Minerals (Jay Ground Calcium Carbonate, Jay Precipitated Calcium Carbonate)

GP Group (GP GCC, GP PCC)

Longcliffe (Longcliffe GCC, Longcliffe PCC)

Fitz Chem LLC (FitzCal GCC, FitzCal PCC)

Nitto Funka Kogyo (Calcium Carbonate, Nitto-Funka)

AGSCO Corp (AGSCO GCC, AGSCO PCC)

Carmeuse (Carmeuse Calcium Carbonate, Carmeuse Lime)

Blue Mountain Minerals (Blue Mountain GCC, Blue Mountain Lime)

GCCP Resources Limited (GCCP Ground Calcium Carbonate, GCCP Precipitated Calcium Carbonate)

Midwest Calcium Carbonates (Midwest GCC, Midwest PCC)

Mississippi Lime (Mississippi Lime Calcium Carbonate, Mississippi Lime Hydrated Lime)

Omya (Omya GCC, Omya PCC)

Calcium Carbonate Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 45.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 79.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC), Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC))

•By Application (Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Building, Paper & pulp, Other) Key Drivers • The increasing usage of calcium carbonate in agriculture is projected to drive the market's growth.

Innovations in Calcium Carbonate Production

The calcium carbonate industry has made great strides in its manufacturing technologies. Higher quality calcium carbonate production processes like wet and dry grinding processes have been introduced to improve the quality of calcium carbonate. In addition, advancements in surface treatment technologies enable manufacturers to provide coated and surface-modified grades of calcium carbonate with enhanced dispersion and performance properties.

Such innovations are allowing the manufacturers to broaden their platform and meet the growing demand for higher-grade calcium carbonates used in technology-driven applications. The inclusion of nano-calcium carbonate with a large surface area and improved properties is gaining ground in high-end applications (e.g. pharmaceutical and food products). The increasing prominence of nano-calcium carbonate is anticipated to strongly add to market expansion over the foreseeable future.

The higher demand for superior products compliant with high levels of regulatory and quality standards is prompting manufacturers to refine production processes to fulfill industry requirements, particularly in food and pharmaceutical applications.

Which Type Led the Market in 2023?

In 2023, ground calcium carbonate (GCC) held the largest market share, accounting for more than 69% of the global market revenue. Ground calcium carbonate is produced through the grinding of naturally occurring limestone, marble, or chalk. It is widely used in a variety of applications such as paper, plastics, construction, and paints due to its cost-effectiveness and high versatility.

GCC is favored by industries for its relatively low production costs and its ability to provide desirable characteristics in end products, such as improving the opacity and smoothness of paper and enhancing the mechanical strength of plastics. The ongoing demand for these applications continues to drive the market dominance of GCC.

Which Application Segment Led the Market in 2023?

The paper industry held the largest market share around 42% in 2023. It remains a significant consumer of calcium carbonate, particularly in the production of high-quality paper products. Calcium carbonate acts as a key filler material, enhancing the brightness, opacity, and smoothness of paper products, thus reducing production costs. The growing demand for paper products, driven by increasing consumer demand for packaging and printed materials, is further propelling the calcium carbonate market.

As industries move towards more sustainable practices, the demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry is expected to rise, as it is a natural and environmentally friendly material. Moreover, innovations in paper recycling techniques, which utilize calcium carbonate to improve the quality of recycled paper, are driving growth in the market.

Which Region Dominated the Market in 2023?

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than 47% of the global calcium carbonate market revenue. This region’s dominance is primarily due to the growing industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

China is the largest producer and consumer of calcium carbonate, particularly for use in the paper, construction, and plastics industries. Additionally, the region is home to many major manufacturers of calcium carbonate, including large-scale production facilities that cater to both local and global demand.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental regulations in the region is driving the adoption of eco-friendly materials, including calcium carbonate, which is prompting increased market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Recent Developments in the Calcium Carbonate Market

In 2023: Omya, a leading global producer of calcium carbonate, expanded its manufacturing operations in China to meet the growing demand for high-quality fillers in the paper and plastic industries. This expansion aims to provide a more sustainable and cost-effective supply of calcium carbonate to the region.

In 2023: Imerys, a major player in the calcium carbonate market, announced the launch of a new line of nano-calcium carbonate products, specifically designed for high-performance applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. This product line is expected to meet the increasing demand for specialized materials in advanced applications.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Regional Synopsis

Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation

Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

By Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, By Type, 2023

Feedstock Prices, by Country, By Type, 2023

Regulatory Impact, by l Country, By Type, 2023.

Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

Innovation and R&D, Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

By Type Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

