Cloudera Achieves Agency-Level Authority to Operate at the FedRAMP Moderate Level from the Department of Veterans Affairs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera today announced that it has achieved an Agency Authority to Operate (ATO) for its Cloudera For Government offering at the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate impact level from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). By securing this Agency ATO, Cloudera has successfully demonstrated compliance with hundreds of rigorous FedRAMP security controls through an agency-wide assessment process. Additionally, Cloudera can now provide the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other Federal Government agencies with a secure, scalable, and cloud native data management and artificial intelligence (AI) solution on AWS GovCloud to enable modernization of data infrastructure and accelerate innovation.

With Cloudera, the VA will now be able to securely manage and analyze vast amounts of healthcare and administrative data, as well as develop and deliver advanced analytic and AI-driven solutions. This will enhance the VA’s ability to derive actionable insights for informed decision making and deliver improved services and care to veterans—all while optimizing costs and maintaining high levels of data integrity and confidentiality.

“Data is the key to unlocking mission success for agencies, which is why it is critical for teams to be able to locate, move, and transform data into knowledge and insights using advanced analytic and AI solutions,” said Rob Carey, President, Cloudera Government Solutions. “Across the U.S. Government there are 1,200 planned and active AI use cases, including fraud detection, precision health, and predictive maintenance—all efforts to best serve and protect our nation and its citizens. This agency-level certification marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving federal agencies with a secure, compliant cloud-native data management platform for advanced analytic and AI solutions on trusted data. It positions us to expand our federal sector presence and reinforces our status as a trusted government partner.”

Cloudera remains committed to finalizing the FedRAMP authorization process by securing a FedRAMP Marketplace Authorization Designation at the Moderate impact level. This final step will strengthen its position as the leading trusted data, analytics, and AI platform used by federal agencies, and expand its work with public sector organizations. Once authorized, additional Federal government agencies can immediately access Cloudera's FedRAMP security package, enabling them to benefit from swift deployment of secure, scalable cloud-native data management and AI solutions. This authorization will automatically ensure compliance with Department of Defense Impact Level 2 (IL2) requirements, allowing Cloudera to deliver secure, scalable and cloud native data management and AI to DoD agencies, Branches and Commands while accelerating their path to cloud-based data analytic and AI modernization for enhanced decision making.

“Cloudera’s achievement of an Agency ATO with the Department of Veterans Affairs marks a significant milestone,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “This achievement not only allows the VA to modernize its data infrastructure but also completes an important step in the FedRAMP authorization process. With this critical phase concluded, other agencies can now look forward to transforming how they harness cloud-native data management, analytics, and AI solutions. Together with Cloudera and our reseller partners, we’re now positioned to deliver unprecedented, secure, scalable data capabilities while meeting the Government’s rigorous security requirements.”

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world's largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to be able to use their data to solve what once seemed impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com