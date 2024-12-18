Madison Energy Infrastructure Celebrates 150th Solar School Project, Marks Milestone with Educational Event at Newark Global Studies High School

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Energy Infrastructure (Madison) proudly announces the development of its 150th solar school project. The milestone reflects Madison's steadfast commitment to delivering clean energy and savings with no upfront costs to K-12 schools, universities, and educational facilities across the country while providing access to STEM curriculum for students and teachers.

To celebrate this milestone, Madison hosted an educational event at Global Studies High School in Newark, NJ, one of 45 schools in the Newark School District where Madison is deploying onsite solar. In remarks to students and faculty, CEO Richard Walsh highlighted the transformative potential of clean energy for schools and communities. “If you look at any graph in this industry, career opportunities and growth are only climbing upward. We need smart and ambitious students to choose careers in clean energy, and by having solar on your school, we hope you’re inspired to seize this opportunity and make a difference,” Walsh stated.

The event also featured an engaging demonstration by Madison’s Director of Energy Solutions, Meghan Milo, who showcased the company’s Solar Empowered Schools curriculum integration program. Students participated in a hands-on solar activity, where they used solar panels and circuits to create unique artwork.

Building on this momentum, Madison will relaunch its Solar Empowered Schools initiative in early 2025, expanding its reach to more schools across the country. The enhanced program will offer schools tailored renewable energy solutions, educational resources, and innovative financing options to promote long-term sustainability and student engagement in clean energy topics.

“The reduction in daily energy costs will afford our district to be able to not only be more fiscally sound but direct those additional funds from the savings to the schools and students experiences such as our Travel and Learn Program for all of our Arabic and Chinese Mandarin Students at Global Studies,” said Nelson Ruiz, Principal of Newark Global Studies High School.

Madison has a proven track record of delivering impactful solar projects to schools nationwide, spanning from New Jersey to California. This year alone, Madison celebrated the completion of projects with schools in Maryland and Virginia, further showcasing its commitment to expanding clean energy access and fostering meaningful partnerships with educational institutions across the country.

For more information on Madison’s Solar Empowered Schools initiative, visit www.madisonei.com/resource/coming-soon-to-a-classroom-near-you

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is a leading clean energy provider specializing in the development, construction, financing, and long-term management of renewable energy assets. With a portfolio exceeding 600 MW across 26 states, Madison is committed to delivering scalable, innovative energy solutions to corporate clients and educational institutions nationwide. Through its Solar Empowered Schools initiative, Madison is helping K-12 schools achieve sustainability goals while reinvesting savings into critical educational resources.

